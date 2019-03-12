Kate Middleton Talks About 10-Month-Old Son Louis Learning To Walk: ‘He Just Wants To Pull Himself Up ‘

Prince Louis has already mastered the art of crawling, and now he has moved on to walking.

Duchess Kate Middleton is always sharing little tidbits of information about her kids with the public while attending various public events. According to People, Middleton recently took a trip to the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre, where she chatted about her son, Louis, and his need to move around constantly.

“Louis just wants to pull himself up all the time,” Kate told the crowd. “He has got these little walkers and is bombing around in them.”

She also told the crowd that Louis is moving all around, and that she’s constantly running after him or chasing him. But while she chatted about her own son and his current state of affairs, Kate was also there to lend an ear to other mothers — many of whom told her how important the center is to them, and how much it has helped. One mother of twins told the duchess that when she had her two children, she sort of felt isolated from everyone else. But once she started coming to the center, she finally felt like she had a support system.

The same woman says that she also couldn’t get over how nice and down to earth Middleton was at the appearance, taking a genuine interest in the women and their children who attended.

“She was just lovely, really down to earth. I never thought she would come down and sit with us, but she did,” the woman said. “She just wanted to chat about what it was like to be a mum. She said that we all had our ups and downs as parents, regardless of who we are.”

Middleton was photographed entering the complex, and her fashion game was on point for the public appearance. The mother of three looked chic in a silky purple long-sleeved top that tied at the neck. She paired the shirt with a pair of high-waisted black pants that flared at the bottom, as well as a belt that showed off her incredibly trim waist.

Like always, she wore her long, dark locks down — slightly curled at the ends — and held a beautiful nude-colored tote. To complete her look, she also rocked a pair of black high-heels as well as a little pair of dangling earrings.

The duchess has a busy day ahead of her, according to reports. Following her visit to the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre, Middleton is set to appear at the National Portrait Gallery’s gala this evening.

Juggling three kids and countless appearances can’t be easy, but Middleton certainly makes it seem that way.