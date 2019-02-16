UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Massive Cleavage & World-Famous Thighs In Barely-There Pink Bikini

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste is enjoying a fast rise to fame as of late, cultivating a sizable Instagram fan base as well as entertaining live audiences with her sense of humor and her enviable figure. In her latest snapshot, however, she’s focused on showing the world exactly why her high profile is well deserved.

In this particular image, Arianny can be seen striking a sultry pose, her hands clasped behind her head and her lips parted in a breathy pout. Her signature dark tresses are styled in messy waves which tumble down about her chest. Flaunting deep cleavage in a barely-there pink bra — one with a matching set of high cut bikini bottoms in tow — the American entertainer and model knows exactly how to set pulses racing the world over.

Her world-famous physique is emphasized by the extremely provocative pose, one which serves to show off her toned abs, slender thighs, and shapely waistline. The brunette bombshell accessorized her look with some simple bangles on her left wrist, perfectly sculpted eyebrows, some light eyeliner, and a glossy nude lip.

Backgrounded by what appears to be a luxurious apartment — all custom cabinetry and expensive looking fixtures co-ordinated in earth tones — it appears that Arianny was definitely in her element, promoting perfect poise in the midst of it all.

In the caption of the photo, Arianny Celeste made it clear that she had traveled quite a distance in order to capture this smoldering snapshot — terming it a selfie although the camera cannot be evidently seen. It appears that her most serious devotees appreciated the travel time, and the effort she put into the steamy snap, awarding her over 22,000 likes and 300-plus comments in record time.

One user wrote, “you are the most beautiful woman there is,” preceded by a pair of heart-eyed emojis. A second Instagram fan quipped, “I wish you was [sic] mine crazy Latina,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji and a cat emoji.

In preparation for the recent celebration of Valentine’s Day, Arianny Celeste and her partner — Alejandra Boggiano — collaborated on the apparently well-received Girlfriend Box, a subscription box for those looking to spoil their significant others. Those who struggle with coming up with the perfect gift are evidently the target demographic, per Maxim, and it looks like the business is doing quite well despite being in its infancy.

This red-hot UFC ring girl’s fans are raving about her latest picture, and as always, cannot wait to see what she shares next.