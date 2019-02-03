Sarah Hyland Wears Only A Black Bra As A Top In Sexy Appearance At Super Bowl Party

Sarah Hyland knows how to go out in style, earning high marks for a sexy Super Bowl party outfit that consisted of a black bra top underneath a matching blazer and skirt.

The Modern Family actress made an appearance at DirecTV’s Super Saturday Night 2019 party on the eve of the big game, and her revealing outfit got plenty of attention. As Hollywood Life noted, Hyland looked healthy and confident in the sexy outfit, which was good to see coming after some very public struggles with her health.

“Sarah’s appearance at the pre-Super Bowl bash is a great one to see,” the report noted.

“The actress has been open about her health struggles over the past year, and her courage and perseverance has been very inspirational to her admirers.”

Pictures from the party itself showed that Sarah later ditched the blazer and hit the dance floor in just her black bra. She later shared some updates for fans on social media, including some clips of the band Foo Fighters performing to the packed crowd.

Sarah Hyland is no stranger to sexy outfits when she’s out celebrating. Back in November, the actress shared a picture of herself in a skimpy bikini for her 28th birthday. Hyland seemed to have an optimistic outlook in the Instagram snap.

“27. You were amazing. 28? Whatcha got for me?” Hyland wrote in the caption for the racy photo.

Sarah Hyland es mi FOREVER goals. pic.twitter.com/UQCr7oIlFz — Rubs (@Rubass_) February 3, 2019

Hyland has also been taking on her haters, including some who body shamed the actress for showing off her thin physique and others who criticized her use of social media to ask for help for the family of a young cousin who died in a car accident. Hyland shared a link to a GoFundMe page in December, after she had taken a break from social media for a bit, but came under attack from a troll who claimed she wasn’t doing anything to help herself.

Hyland took to Twitter to respond in a tweet that was later deleted.

“I’ve read everything you’ve said about me this week. I haven’t said anything because I don’t think you deserve that attention. But this was the last straw. You don’t know what I’ve donated nor what I’ve done for my family. You are cruel. I hope you find happiness to change that.”

Fans who want to check out more pictures of Sarah Hyland rocking her black bra at the Super Bowl party can find them here.