Meghan Markle Decides To Write Messages On Bananas To Street Sex Workers In Need

Markle came up with a sweet idea while making care packages for vulnerable women on the streets.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, came up with the sweetest idea while visiting Bristol with Prince Harry, People is reporting. Markle was helping to organize care packages to be handed to women on the street in Bristol for the organization One25. One25 aims to help sex workers by bringing them food, advice, and blankets. As Markle was packing bananas into the care packages, she decided to add her personal touch.

“Oh, actually do you have a Sharpie marker? I have an idea,” she reportedly said.

“I saw this project this woman had started somewhere in the States on a school lunch program. On each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation, to make the kids feel really, like, empowered. It was the most incredible idea – this small gesture.”

Markle then jokingly declared that she was “in charge of the banana messaging” and began to write special messages on the banana peels, such as “you are special” and “you are loved.”

“It was very spontaneous,” said Anna Smith, CEO of One25.

“They were watching our volunteers pack up bags of food. Meghan just said, ‘Have you got a Sharpie?’ And I thought she was going to sign a bag. She actually signed every banana that went into all those bags.”

This evening, around six women are expected to receive a care package that Markle personally put together. A volunteer at the organization said that if she were one of the recipients, she wouldn’t end up eating the banana after finding out who the message on the peel was from and would keep it even as it rotted. This particular volunteer shared her own testimony about how the organization helped get her to get off the streets when she was only 14- or 15-years-old. She now says she hopes her work with the charity will help other young women quit sex work. The volunteer was impressed with the compassion Markle and her husband expressed during their visit.

“Us women can be forgotten,” she said. “They seemed to get that. That was lovely.”

It was also pointed out that Markle has used bananas to send sweet messages before — hours after her relationship with Prince Harry was announced to the public, Markle shared a photo of two cuddling bananas with faces drawn on them with the caption “Sleep tight xx.” Too bad Markle eventually had to delete her Instagram!

The royal couple also met with other charities such as the Bristol Old Vic Theatre and the Empire Fighting Chance during their trip to Bristol.