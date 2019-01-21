Rita Ora Posts Topless Selfie While Spray Tanning

Rita Ora left little to the imagination when she recently shared a selfie with her 14.4 million Instagram followers on Monday morning. The British singer oozed sex appeal as she cheekily wrote in her photo’s caption, “This spray tan needs to hurry up and dry lol.” Ora’s fans were delighted that spray tans are not instant and allowed them the pleasure of viewing the star up close and personal.

The pic shows the “Let You Love Me” songstress striking a sultry pose as she takes a selfie while spray tanning. Ora modestly covers her one nipple with her one hand while looking directly into the camera. The only visible items that Ora wore for the photo were her trademark glittery necklaces.

The British beauty accentuated her almond-shaped eyes with dark brown eye-shadow, black eyeliner, and a well-defined brow. She contrasted her full eye-makeup look with a barely-there pink lip. The tips of her nails were painted a crimson shade for an on-trend look. Ora’s platinum blonde tresses cascaded in loose spirals down her back and over her one shoulder.

In the two hours since she posted the selfie, the photo has garnered over 100,000 likes. Her fans adore the racy pics that she sometimes posts, with her latest being no exception. Ora’s fans took to the comment section and thanked her for the sexy snap.

One fan wanted a Ora to do him a favor and asked her, “Can you move your arm out of they (sic) way thank you.” Another follower offered her some advice, “Put your hair dryer into cold and blast your body.” Most of her fans simply commented on her beauty.

“You are so so so so so so beautiful.”

Inquisitr recently shared that Ora does not always feel as confident as she likes to portray herself. The singer often posts racy photos of herself on her social media profiles but recently told a radio station that she worries about how the public perceives her.

“I get nervous all the time. And that sometimes makes it difficult, and people may not understand you. You want to scream for the roof tops just for someone to listen to you.”

The popular singer has been nominated for two BRIT Awards on February 21. Ora has been added to the BRITS 2018 performance line-up and will join the likes of Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Sam Smith.