Voluptuous Swedish Bikini Model Shares Sexy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Pic

Her eye-popping photo has her Instagram followers drooling.

Swedish model Anna Fitzdorf was one of more than 10,000 women who submitted videos on Instagram in the hopes of making it into the 2019 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The search was narrowed down to 67 spectacular candidates, then from there the SI SwimSearch Sweet 16 strutted their stuff at the SI Swimsuit x Paraiso runway in Miami during Swim Week.

Fitzdorf recently shared one of her mesmerizing photos from the Sports Illustrated shoot and her followers are in complete shock.

She’s wearing a black sporty bikini with thong bottoms that leave nothing to the imagination. In this serene shot, she’s lying on her stomach alongside the edge of a pool, her right elbow dipped slightly into the water.

Her hand drapes lightly across the other and her legs are crossed at the ankles behind her. But most people only notice her gorgeous blue-gray eyes gazing back at them and her full pouty lips slightly parted.

While in Miami for the photo shoot and runway outing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Fritzdorf and her fellow swimsuit model hopefuls participated in the Best Buddies celebrity soccer match. She told Sports Illustrated that being a part of the SI SwimSearch meant the world to her.

“To be a part of #SISwimSearch means to be a part of the body diversity, to be embraced for who you are, no matter size, shape or ethnicity. It has made me stronger in myself and realized even more that everyone is as good as they are and shouldn’t change for the industry,” she said.

Fritzdorf also models for Wilhelmina and a few other agencies. She stands 5-foot-9 with streaked blonde hair that really catches the eye. She loved the time spent in Miami and was grateful for the opportunity with Sports Illustrated.

“The whole weekend we girls had together was so dreamy, hanging out with all the amazing people from @bestbuddiessfl, playing football on the beach and just having the most fun and loving time together. @si_swimsuit doesn’t only give us the biggest opportunities in our lives, they also have given us friends for life and I can’t thank them enough,” Fritzdorf wrote on Instagram.

Fritzdorf isn’t a stranger to controversy, though. A couple of years ago, she found herself at the center of an advertising scandal where women were angry that she was modeling plus-sized clothes. She is listed in the United Kingdom as a size 12. Internationally, many brands consider plus-sized to begin at size 14.

She stepped into the fray and defended herself against the naysayers, reported the Daily Mail.

“It’s me on the picture and I wanna say that I fit the test size for plus size as good as the straight size models fir their size. I have to use pins sometimes but 90% of the time the test size fits perfectly so please try to find correct info before you put things out. I have a small waist and small boobs but I still fit in the sizes. Not all plus size models need to have massive boobs,” she commented.