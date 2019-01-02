Farrah Abraham Shows Off Curvy Backside In Racy Thong Bathing Suit

Farrah Abraham rang in the New Year by sunning herself in a swimming pool. The former Teen Mom OG star posted video and photos of herself on social media showing off her famous curves in the pool.

On Tuesday, January 1, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account to show off her figure in a one piece, white bathing suit, which left little to the imagination. The reality star is seen bouncing up and down and flaunting her assets.

In the video, Farrah is seen jumping up and down as she looks over the side of an infinity pool, and then turns around to reveal the barely-there front side of her swimsuit, which put her ample cleavage on full display.

Abraham has her long, light brown hair parted to the side, and styled in straight strands that fall down her back and over her shoulders, and then down into the pool, where the tips of her mane sit in the water.

Farrah sports a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows and lashes, and nude lips. She completes her poolside look by wearing a thick chain around her neck with a large cross pendant dangling from the piece of jewelry.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham and her young daughter, Sophia, recently honored someone very special to them. Farrah’s former boyfriend and the father of her daughter, Derek Underwood, died in a tragic car accident just weeks before the birth of his baby girl.

Every year, Farrah and Sofia honor Derek by visiting his grave on the anniversary of his death, and/or his birthday.

“These last couple of days have been some of the best days in my life, today is the 10th Anniversary of Sophia’s Father, Derek Underwood, the love of my life’s car accident 12/28/2008 that changed my life forever,” Abraham said in a post shared to her Instagram account last month.

“We are blessed with the best angel of Derek watching over us, this new decade, new year will be one of our best and I’m so thankful and feeling so happy. Thank you Derek for watching over us all & showing me to live my best life with our daughter like it could be our last,” Farrah added.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham on the MTV reality series, Ex On The Beach, or by following her on social media, such as Instagram or Twitter.