Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Her ‘Bomb’ Decolletage In Little Black Dress

Her best look of the season is spoiled by a pair of well-placed hands, though.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hosted the KarJenner Christmas Eve bash this year, and some of the fun at the decadent blast included a little boob grabbing if the latest snapshot Kourtney Kardashian shared with her Instagram fans is any indication.

In the Instagram post “Can’t take us anywhere,” Kylie Jenner and Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are shown misbehaving, and fans don’t know quite what to make of the zany snap. One fan even said, “What the h*** is going on in that picture some one explain.”

Even though they appear to be a little tipsy in the photo, there’s no denying the famous sisters look great. Kourtney Kardashian, who just returned from a refreshing vacation in Cabo San Lucas, looks especially fetching in a plunging black dress that highlights her pert and ample decolletage. One avid fan called attention to them saying they look “bomb.”

Unfortunately for fans, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s evening look is ruined by two hands placed squarely on the “bomb” pair. One of the hands may be sister Khloe’s, whose other hand is busy “choking” Kendall Jenner. The hands resting on the front of the 39-year-old’s cleavage additionally create an optical illusion that Khloe Kardashian has three hands.

One Instagram follower hilariously commented on the extra wandering hand, “I’m very concerned about the hands on Kourtney’s boobs… Khloe boo, you got two lefties?????? u ok?”

One Instagram follower got a little too serious writing, “Walking around everywhere with professional photographers…nothing is spontaneous or random. It’s become a bit too staged.”

And, even though the Kardashian/Jenner clan built an empire out of social media using professional photos such as this one, another big reason they post pics of their lavish daily activities is because fans enjoy seeing them. Proof of that is evidenced by the millions of likes they receive on their social media shares.

In addition to awkward sister groping at the elaborate soiree, there were sleigh rides, sledding, dancing, and more. Fun activities were provided for the kids that attended, too, and one source said the kids even had a big candy bar station, according to ET.

KKW took over hosting activities this year from mom Kris, and per People, the lavish holiday party was attended by celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and beau Alex Rodriguez, Kimora Lee Simmons, Dave Chapelle, John Legend, and Paris Hilton.

Kardashian West excitedly spoke to fans about the Christmas Eve bash in a series of videos, according to People. She told fans, “The West residence party is a winter wonderland with a huge mountain. … It’s literally Calabasas turned into Colorado.”