Ashanti Shows Serious Skin In A Barely-There Yellow Bikini

Ashanti showed off her insane body in a skimpy bikini with extreme cutouts.

Singer and actress Ashanti is showing off her insane body in a barely there bikini on her Instagram account in stunning new photos. Spending some time in the sun in the Sunshine State, the star proved that she’s certainly not afraid to show off some serious skin as she rocked a bright yellow bikini while enjoying some downtime on what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

The first snap showed the “Dip It Low” singer flaunting her abs in the tiny two-piece, exposing almost her entire hips as she sported a pair of strappy bottoms which included large cut-outs across her lower torso.

Ashanti was also rocking a tiny matching yellow bikini top that featured a strip of material across the chest coupled with a mesh that left very little to the imagination.

Rocking a bandana on her head and dark aviator shades as she perched on the side of the boat while looking off into the distance, she captioned the stunning bikini snap, “Sometimes ya gotta escape from it all…” while tagging her location as being Miami Beach, Florida.

But that certainly wasn’t the only glimpse the entertainer shared with her 4 million followers on the social media site.

Ashanti also shared a Boomerang video on her Instagram account that showcased her bikini body as she panned the camera up and down to show off her seriously toned figure.

She then posted yet another bikini photo to her Instagram account while flaunting her curves on the boat, this time posting a closer up photo of herself on the yacht alongside a honeypot emoji.

Atlanta Black Star reported that Ashanti’s millions of followers couldn’t help but gush over her curves in the comments section as they left a number of sweet messages for the star after seeing her reveal her amazing body to the world.

One fan told the actress that she has the “best body hands down” alongside three emojis with hearts for eyes, while the outlet noted that another follower added, “Just simply beautiful and gorgeous Ashanti.”

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Back in 2014, the R&B singer revealed just how important health and fitness is in her life during an interview with Newsday.

She told the outlet that she hired a personal trainer to get in shape ahead of the release of her album Braveheart while also opening up about the intense exercise moves she did to get her amazing body.

“It was hard body training with boxing, medicine balls and weights,” she said at the time of her workout routine. “We did a lot of heavy jump roping, leg presses and squats … lots of cardio, crunches and pushups. All the reps we did three times.”

Ashanti even told the site that she got so into fitness that she was “doing around 1,000 crunches a day,” the results of which she definitely appears to have maintained as she flaunted her seriously toned tummy in her latest bright bikini snaps.