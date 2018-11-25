Actress Jameela Jamil Slams Celebrities Like Khloe Kardashian Pitching Detox Tea, Says It Gives Diarrhea

It is absolutely no secret that, in recent years, the rise of social media has contributed to normalizing the objectification of women. Countless celebrities have inked deals with companies creating beauty and dieting products, like Flat Tummy Tea, and are posting photos of themselves to their millions of followers across social media, crediting the product for quick and easy weight loss.

These posts tend to garner thousands of likes and comments from followers and fans, but not everyone is supportive of the message being promoted. According to a report from the Daily Mail, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil chimed in to share her thoughts on the matter. Jamil, who seemed tired of seeing the countless ads of famous women like Cardi B and the Kardashians encouraging other women to pick up weight loss teas, didn’t hold much back when she took to social media to express her disdain.

She took a screenshot of ads from Cardi and Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram pages and reposted them with her own message.

“These ‘weight loss’ products like Flat Tummy Co., don’t make you thinner. They make you sh*t. They give you diarrhea, which then gives you a flatter tummy for a day,” she wrote.

She went on to encourage people to unfollow the celebrities that are promoting these products. She also pointed out that the products being promoted are “not FDA approved.”

Oh my god you guys! This product that must also come with a personal trainer, a dietician and a plastic surgeon is on sale! All those things in one case of non FDA approved dog shit! fabulous! ???????? pic.twitter.com/a9Qxu9jgxU — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 23, 2018

Despite highlighting Khloe’s post, Jamil made it clear she wasn’t targeting the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as Khloe “has been conditioned/outright bullied by her own family and the press to believe being thin is the most important thing in the world.”

My thoughts on this @FlatTummyCo poisonous rhetoric (that is pink and always marketed at young girls) pic.twitter.com/zSvNpm1kaK — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 23, 2018

Jamil also reiterated the importance of a well-balanced diet and why it’s better to consult a trainer or doctor rather than “take diet advice from women who know nothing about nutrition/basic advertising ethics.”

The 32-year-old actress is known for speaking up for what she believes in. The star is constantly encouraging women to be exactly who they are while loving the skin they’re in, and she does so by example. According to a report from People, Jamil recently asked the editors at Arcadia Magazine not to photoshop her body, which meant allowing the stretch marks on her breasts to be visible in the photos taken for her spread.

“Embrace thine stretch marks,” she later tweeted. “They are nothing to be ashamed of or cover up or edit out.”

She has even started a movement dedicated to helping people see their value beyond their body and physical appearance.