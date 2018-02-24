Rosie O’Donnell Sells Anti-Trump Art Calling Trump A ‘Rapist’ And ‘Racist’

Proceeds from the sales will reportedly go to 'anti-Trump candidates and causes.'

Rosie O’Donnell is channeling her dislike for Donald Trump into art and a charitable business venture. The comedienne and actress has made no secret of her disdain for POTUS No. 45, speaking out against Trump and his policies since he threw his hat into the political ring. Since Trump managed to snag an unexpected victory in the 2016 presidential election, O’Donnell has become even more outspoken with her anti-Trump views, making headlines for promoting an online game devoted to pushing Trump off a cliff and even attacking young Barron Trump on social media.

Now, reports Fox News, Rosie O’Donnell is selling handmade anti-Trump art on Etsy, and their message is somewhat shocking. The first batch featured a hand-painted likeness of The Donald himself, along with the words “rapist,” “cheat,” “liar,” “racist,” “con man,” “a*****e,” and “Trump,” as well as Rosie’s signature. Despite (or perhaps because of) their controversial nature, the first batch of anti-Trump art sold out on February 21 — within a day of being listed.

According to the product description, Rosie plans on making anti-Trump artworks “til Trump is out.” The actress-turned-political-activist added that she’d been doodling images of “Trump and his regime” on her phone and that she will continue to use her art to express her “sadness rage and disappointment.”

After her first batch of anti-Trump art sold out overnight, Rosie turned her artistic talent into round two, an image titled “TRUMP CRIMINAL” (BATCH 2) on Etsy. The piece features an orange-skinned, yellow-haired portrait of Donald Trump alongside the word “criminal” and signed by O’Donnell. Immediately prior to the publication of this article, O’Donnell’s second batch of anti-Trump art sold out as well.

According to the description, Rosie made $1,200 on her first batch of anti-Trump artwork, money she promised would go to anti-Trump charities and causes. The second batch of art appears to have brought in roughly the same amount.

Not surprisingly, when word of Rosie’s anti-Trump artistic endeavor went viral, many folks turned to social media to share their thoughts and feelings. Reactions to the paintings appear to be split, largely along political lines. Some Twitter users say that the litigious Trump should sue Rosie O’Donnell over the art.

Others have called for Etsy to remove O’Donnell’s anti-Trump artwork from the sales platform, claiming that her words and views regarding the president “involve hatred.”

Despite the criticism, Rosie is not without supporters. At least one Twitter user took the time to praise the 55-year-old actress for her talent, while another suggested that O’Donnell convert her limited designs into $10 postcards to reach her maximum fundraising potential.

At this time, neither Donald Trump nor the White House have commented on Rosie O’Donnell’s new and highly successful anti-Trump artwork. It is unclear when Rosie will release her third and subsequent batches of limited edition art, or whether or not Etsy will step in to prevent future sales of the paintings.