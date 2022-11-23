Nikki Bella Stuns In See-Through Dress

Nikki shared another picture from the shoot, and this time they both rocked a crop top and skirt look that showed off their toned legs and abs muscles.

Nikki opted for a pink outfit in the same style and cream-colored heels as she posed with a finger touching her lip while wearing a pair of white sunglasses with a black lens that rested on her nose as she stole glances at viewers. She toned her pink look with nude lipstick for a more natural effect.

The top of Bella's dress featured a sheer black and long-sleeved crop top that hugged her figure and had large white cuffs and a collar. She paired the top with a sleek, short black latex skirt with a thick white band at the bottom edge.

She showed off her amazing side profile in a whispering pose with her sister Nikki. She finished the look with black high heels and shades, short black hair, and red lipstick.