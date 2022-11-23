Nikki Bella Stuns In See-Through Dress

Close Up Shot Of Nikki Bella



Chisom Ndianefo

Nikki Bella is one-half of the famous Bella Twins, and nothing is sexier than a woman who knows how to wrestle it out in front of thousands of spectators while slaying her fashion game without missing a beat.

The star shared fabulous pictures from her shoot with Basic Magazine, which featured sister Brie Bella as they rocked a series of sheer outfits and gorgeous makeup.

Keep reading for details.

Twinning In Sheer

The pair shut it down in black and pink sheer numbers. Nikki looked like a dream in her sheer pink ensemble, which featured interesting patterns and revealed high-waisted underpants. The dramatic outfit had puffy long sleeves and a turtleneck.

Nikki paired the look with a center-part bob that elongated her face and nude lipstick as she stood in the spotlight, arms akimbo behind twin sister Brie who looked dangerous in a sheer black number with cold shoulders and fringe detail at the bottom.

Brie paired the look with short black hair and a deep side part with bright red lipstick and black pumps. The picture has gathered 83,000 likes, with comments from fans and many verified accounts.

Another Iconic Look

Nikki shared another picture from the shoot, and this time they both rocked a crop top and skirt look that showed off their toned legs and abs muscles.

Nikki opted for a pink outfit in the same style and cream-colored heels as she posed with a finger touching her lip while wearing a pair of white sunglasses with a black lens that rested on her nose as she stole glances at viewers. She toned her pink look with nude lipstick for a more natural effect.

The top of Bella's dress featured a sheer black and long-sleeved crop top that hugged her figure and had large white cuffs and a collar. She paired the top with a sleek, short black latex skirt with a thick white band at the bottom edge.

She showed off her amazing side profile in a whispering pose with her sister Nikki. She finished the look with black high heels and shades, short black hair, and red lipstick.

Celebrating Bella At 39

Nikki Bella Looks Flawless In Black Hair
Wikimedia | Righanred

Nikki turned 39 this week, and her husband, Artem Chigvinstev, took to Instagram to wish the superstar a happy birthday. In his heartfelt birthday tribute, Chigvinstev wrote alongside pictures of him, Nikki, and their 2-year-old son.

"Happy birthday my love.... you are the most beautiful, special, kind, caring, loving person that i know. I am so lucky to call you my wife, may this day bring you lots of happiness, joy but most of all lots of smiles."

Bella And Chigvinstev

Bella and her husband, Chigvinstev, got married in August 2022 after a long engagement since January 2020 and welcoming son Matteo in July of that year. The pair previously partnered on Dancing With The Stars season 25 in 2017.

