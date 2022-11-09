Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.

Leslie's impact on entertainment did not go without recognition. Throughout his time in the movie industry, he was largely celebrated with awards and award nominations. Now, after everything the star has achieved, he has finally passed away at an old age. Here are the details of the actor's life, including his terrific career and death.