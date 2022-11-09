Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Harry Potter
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.

Leslie's impact on entertainment did not go without recognition. Throughout his time in the movie industry, he was largely celebrated with awards and award nominations. Now, after everything the star has achieved, he has finally passed away at an old age. Here are the details of the actor's life, including his terrific career and death.

Leslie Phillips' Death

Leslie died on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home, aged 98. In a statement confirming his demise, the actor's agent, Jonathan Lloyd, revealed that Leslie died peacefully in his sleep. Although the icon was old, his death left many of his fans and immediate family members heartbroken. Leslie's wife of nearly ten years noted that she had lost a wonderful husband.

She also confessed that the public lost a great showman. According to her, Leslie was a national treasure, and many people loved him. Sadly, although Leslie may have died peacefully in his sleep, his last years were not easy. In 2015, he suffered a serious stroke and never fully recovered from the incident.

Inside Leslie Phillips' Career

Born in 1924, Leslie began his acting career in the 1930s with his film debut in the 1938 movie Lassie From Lancashire. Following his debut, the actor bagged more roles in theatre and TV productions, as well as British Carry On comedies. In 1998, he finally became a part of the Order of the British Empire. The following years saw Leslie thrive even more in his career.

He appeared in some of the most stand-out movies, including Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and became a force to reckon with in no time. In 2006, he bagged a BAFTA nomination and British Independent Film Award for his role in Venus. The next year, Leslie was recognized again with a London Critics Circle's Powell Award for Excellence in Film. Then, in 2012, after enjoying a massive career, the actor retired.

Leslie Phillips In 'Harry Potter'

Leslie appeared in many productions, but his role in the Harry Potter series was one that brought him immense recognition. The actor voices Sorting Hat in the film adaptations of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and the second part of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Which Other 'Harry Potter' Star Has Died?

Besides Leslie, twenty other Harry Potter stars have passed away. Some of them include Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman, Richard Griffiths, Richard Harris, Helen McCrory, Verne Troyer, Robert Hardy, John Hurt, Timothy Bateson, Terence Bayer, Robert Knox, Sam Beazley, Paul Ritter, Dave Legeno, and Peter Cartwright. May their souls rest in peace.

