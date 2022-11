Sydney Sweeney pulled up with fellow celebrities at a recent Acqua for Life: Clean Water Campaign Armani Beauty event dressed to impress. The actress gave us the heat in a risque number that was not far from her usual sexy and sophisticated style.

Her looks are a breath of fresh air, showcasing her delicate physique and ravishing beauty. We always look forward to her pictures, especially on Instagram where she shares her world with over 14.4 million followers

Keep reading for all the juice.