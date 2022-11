Dua Lipa started the international leg of her Future Nostalgia tour about two months ago, and it's been a fun ride so far. The singer-songwriter shared a photo dump of her stay in Japan tagged "Japan Miscellaneous" via Instagram for her 87.4 million audience.

In one of the pictures, she's wearing a skintight bodysuit with thigh-high black latex wedge boots in a crouched position.

Scroll for more details.