A bad one for McDonald's! One of McDonald's employees has shared a hard fact, which one may consider awful. According to a recent TikTok video made by a McDonald's customer, the fast food giant appears to be selling old fries to customers.

While at the restaurant's drive-through window, TikToker Adam ( @fastdollas ) recorded the McDonald's worker attending to him. Although it is not obvious if the employee was aware that he was being filmed, the video has already amassed over 682,000 views.

Find out more details about the video below.