'Never Again': Customer Blasts McDonald's For Selling Old Fries

Tiktok stills and photo of fries
TikTok | @fastdollas

TikTok
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

A bad one for McDonald's! One of McDonald's employees has shared a hard fact, which one may consider awful. According to a recent TikTok video made by a McDonald's customer, the fast food giant appears to be selling old fries to customers.

While at the restaurant's drive-through window, TikToker Adam (@fastdollas) recorded the McDonald's worker attending to him. Although it is not obvious if the employee was aware that he was being filmed, the video has already amassed over 682,000 views. 

Find out more details about the video below.

The Latest

'Nothing Could’ve Prepared Me For What I Just Saw': What Happened To This Dunkin' Donut?

'Why Am I Not Allowed To Do This?': A Man Sparked Debate On TikTok For Cooking Steak Directly On An Electric Stove

'Last Man Standing' Cast: What Are They Up To Now?

Ryan Gosling Gets Into Character For 'The Fall Guy' With Long Hair And A Beard

Michael Keaton Banked $2 Million For Canceled 'Batgirl' Movie!

'We Can't Be Making New Fries For Every Order'

The short video began with Adam reminding the worker that he was to be served fresh fries as he appeared to have already asked for it specifically. They had the conversation while Adam was waiting in line for his turn. 

When the TikTok user asked, "It’s not fresh?" the worker responded saying, "They don’t even have the biscuits ready, either, for the first order."

The conversation continued with Adam asking if they don't give out fresh fries. It was at this point the worker revealed that they don't make new fries. "No, we can’t be making new fries for every order," he said.

TikTok

DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip

By Valeria Cova

McDonald's Just Lost A Customer

Shortly after their conversation, the camera was turned off but not without the employee adding that they give customers "old fries."

Adam who was obviously upset by this revelation made a decision never to get fries from McDonald's again as the text overlay on the TikTok video read, "No wonder why my fries be cold. Never again McDonald's."

'I Thought I Was Insane': Worker Discovers The Secret Code Hidden In Walmart Products

'My Jaw Just Hit The Floor': DoorDash Customer Is Furious After Receiving Raw Rolls With Cooking Instructions

Some TikTokers Don't Find The Revelation Surprising

Many viewers responded to Adams' video in the comments area. However, some were not as shocked by it as one would have expected, especially given that McDonald's is a fast food company. From their comment they expected Adam to know that it was a usual practice with fast foods.

"It’s McDonald's…," one TikToker said in the comment section.

"Why are you shocked?" another user asked.

"Y'all want them fresh, but don't be wanting to wait the 3 [minutes]," wrote a third user. 

Adam Receives Criticism

While some TikTokers assumed Adam would be aware that it was standard procedure, others criticized him for whining about the absence of fresh fries.

"If you want fresh fries that bad, clock in," one TikToker joked.

"These people should work fast food I wanna see if they make fresh fries for every order [laughing emoji]," another added.

"It's impossible to make a fresh order of fry's for each customer especially in a drive though line. They would be out of fry's and no time," a third reasoned.

While many TikTokers' reacted differently to the video, McDonald's may have lost a few customers because of Adam's revelation.

Read Next

Must Read

Angelina Jolie To Portray Legendary Singer In Upcoming Film!

Naomi Watts Dishes On The 'Hardest' Part Of Working With Jennifer Coolidge On 'The Watcher'

DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip

Margot Robbie's Ab And Glute Exercises For 'I, Tonya' And 'Suicide Squad'

Man Bemoans The Life Of Senior Citizens In Retirement Homes, Sparks Debate

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.