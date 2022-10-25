Petition For A Reshoot Of 'Halloween Ends' Is Garnering A Lot Of Support

When news that Halloween Ends would hit the screens on October 14, 2022 made the rounds, fans of the franchise could not be more ecstatic. They anticipated and counted down to the movie's release as each day went by. But sadly, over a week after the film premiered, some unimpressed and angry Michael Meyers fans have voiced their complaints and criticism about the highly anticipated movie.

The infuriated viewers believed that in the end, Michael did not deserve to be treated as pathetic and weak in the franchise. As a result, they have launched a petition, calling for a reboot of the 2022 film's controversial finale. Here are the details.