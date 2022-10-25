Petition For A Reshoot Of 'Halloween Ends' Is Garnering A Lot Of Support

Halloween Ends Cast
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

When news that Halloween Ends would hit the screens on October 14, 2022 made the rounds, fans of the franchise could not be more ecstatic. They anticipated and counted down to the movie's release as each day went by. But sadly, over a week after the film premiered, some unimpressed and angry Michael Meyers fans have voiced their complaints and criticism about the highly anticipated movie.

The infuriated viewers believed that in the end, Michael did not deserve to be treated as pathetic and weak in the franchise. As a result, they have launched a petition, calling for a reboot of the 2022 film's controversial finale. Here are the details.

The Latest

'I Though I Was Insane': Worker Discovers The Secret Code Hidden In Walmart Products

Man Bemoans The Life Of Senior Citizens In Retirement Homes, Sparks Debate

'The Audacity!': Influencer Sparks Debate After Complaining That She Was Asked To Provide Free Content By Tights Brand

'Virgin River' Stars Try Out The Hilarious Tortilla TikTok Challenge

JoJo Stuns In A Sexy Tight Dress

Inside The Halloween Trilogy

Halloween Ends is the third and last film in the David Gordon-Green-directed trilogy. The first in the franchise, Halloween, premiered in 2018, and three years later, the second, Halloween Kills, hit the screens. It was more divisive but ultimately left the viewers excited for the conclusion of the Blumhouse franchise.

The audience looked forward to seeing James Jude Courtney, who played Michael Meyers, the masked murderer, one last time. They believed he would have a bigger presence in Halloween Ends after he was portrayed as an unstoppable force at the end of Halloween Kills. But unfortunately, they were disappointed.

Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Stuns In See-Through Jewel Bustier And Underwear

By Cha Miñoza

Reason Behind The Petition 

An angry fan, DJ Jones, started a petition, demanding that Halloween Ends be entirely re-shot. In the petition on Change.org, Jones explained that the final part of the trilogy was not the film that fans wanted. According to him, Michael Meyers seemed weak because the filmmakers portrayed him as someone who needed his mask to survive.

Jones said after much anticipation, the movie left the viewers sad, mad, disappointed, and infuriated. He further noted: "Please give us a movie that shows us what Halloween is really about. Our Apex predator… King of Slasher Movies Michael Meyers."

Anne Hathaway Stuns In See-Through Lace Mini Dress

Watch Carmen Electra Looking Smoking Hot In A Thongkini

Thousand Of Fans Support The Petition

Since Jones started the petition, many fans have shared his sentiment and backed him up. There have been 13,171 signatures already with the intended number at 15,000. Fans have also dropped comments, airing their thoughts about the disappointment.

One fan noted that he felt like he was promised one movie and got something different. He described Halloween Ends as absolutely terrible. Another viewer had the same thoughts, adding that he was disappointed and could not watch it again.

'Halloween Ends' Rating On CinemaScore

Makers of Halloween Ends have not only received backlash from the public, but the movie has received the lowest score for the Halloween franchise overall. The film walks away with a C+ CinemaScore, below Halloween Kills's B-.

CinemaScore is a platform that measures movie appeal among theatre audiences. Sadly, a C+ signifies that viewers weren't pleased with the movie.

Read Next

Must Read

'Last Man Standing' Kaitlyn Dever Stuns In See-Through Top On 'Late Night'

Elsa Hosk Stuns In See-Through Lingerie

Carmen Electra Turns Heads In Jaw-Dropping White Minidress!

Scarlett Johansson Stuns In See-Through Jewel Bustier And Underwear

Danica Patrick Looks Amazing In A Mini Cut-Out Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.