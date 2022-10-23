Watch Carmen Electra Looking Smoking Hot In A Thongkini

The footage began with Carmen's feet. The star, born Tara Leigh Patrick, was then filmed from behind and padding towards an outdoor pool at night. She slowly got in, showing off her iconic figure in a neon green and red-piped swimsuit with a cheeky thong finish.

Drawing attention to her peachy rear and toned legs, the Ohio native lifted both hands to flick her hair as she teased her fans, with the video also showing that she's got sweet digs. In a caption, the blonde wrote: "Happy #humpday ❣️ let's celebrate the day together! #linkinbio #humpdayvibes 👀💋."