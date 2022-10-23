Carmen Electra has been celebrating Hump Day by stepping into her pool in a revealing thongkini. The 50-year-old model and actress proved she's 100% still got it in a sizzling Instagram share posted last week, one delighting her 1 million+ followers and definitely flashing some flesh. Carmen has made major headlines this year for joining OnlyFans at 50. This video proved just why she's gaining subscribers so fast.
Watch Carmen Electra Looking Smoking Hot In A Thongkini
It's Always Bikini Season
The footage began with Carmen's feet. The star, born Tara Leigh Patrick, was then filmed from behind and padding towards an outdoor pool at night. She slowly got in, showing off her iconic figure in a neon green and red-piped swimsuit with a cheeky thong finish.
Drawing attention to her peachy rear and toned legs, the Ohio native lifted both hands to flick her hair as she teased her fans, with the video also showing that she's got sweet digs. In a caption, the blonde wrote: "Happy #humpday ❣️ let's celebrate the day together! #linkinbio #humpdayvibes 👀💋."
Joining OnlyFans
Carmen is now a part of the celebrity crew hanging around the adult platform OnlyFans. Also members are rapper Cardi B, reality star Larsa Pippen, and model Jordyn Woods.
Calling her decision to sign up a "no brainer," Carmen told People: "I just felt like, 'Yeah, I need to do this. I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.' "
Standing Up For Herself
The Baywatch star, whose career largely involved others telling her what to do, confirmed she was happy and feeling confident with her decision, adding:
"It does feel really good to stand up for yourself," also confirming: "I think what we're going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are ... It's not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it."
Celebrity Instagram Followers
Carmen actually boasts more Instagram followers than fellow bombshell Pamela Anderson. Her account is also followed by a fair amount of famous faces, not limited to socialite Paris Hilton, reality face Denise Richards, Netflix star Bella Thorne, plus former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders. Carmen made early pandemic headlines for launching her Gogo skincare line, but that didn't really seem to take off.