Khloe, who has slimmed down massively since the 2016 launch of her brand, also noted fashion trends centered around size.

"It's so interesting because when I was growing up, heroin chic was the really cool thing. And there was Kate Moss. And she was gorgeous, but I was like, 'I don't identify with that body.' I always, weirdly enough, was attracted to Victoria's Secret models of the world because they were more voluptuous. It wasn't even because they were in bras and panties. It was like, 'Okay, I finally see bodies that are a little more like mine,'" she added.

Of course, now, it's Khloe making headlines for being skinny enough to worry sister Kim, 41.