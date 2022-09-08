'We Don’t Have To Show Him A Badge': TikTok User Captures Macy's Guards Bullying A Black Man

A TikTok video uploaded by a woman named Maraya Mashae has gone viral because of its content. Maraya shared a video of what she alleged to be excessive force used against a suspected shoplifter at Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In the video she shared a week ago, two unmarked security agents are seen holding a man. The video has now received over 231,000 views and 1,800 comments. The detained man in the video was heard pleading his innocence and asserting that he had not left the store. However, the two security officers argued that the information was useless.

According to Maraya, she reported the incident to Macy’s departmental store.

See more details about the video below.