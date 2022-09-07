Simone Biles, at 25 years of age, is a former gymnast that is one of the biggest ambassadors of the sport despite being so small at 4'8". She is considered the best gymnast of all time and is the most decorated in history. And with 6.8 million fans on Instagram, Simone is a huge force to be reckoned with on social media too! And her fashion sense is pretty spot-on too!
Simone Biles Kills It In This Backless Minidress
Simone Gets The Tropical Look Down In Minidress
Simone is killing the beach look in a brightly-hued, vertically lined minidress that accentuates her lean arms and legs. Simone may be a tiny woman, but her fashion sense has made a huge impact on her fans, who are living through her vicariously as she hits the beaches with her fiance. Now that she has transitioned into the next chapter of her life, one of her missions is to live it up in grand style and visit as many places as she can with the free time that she has. And after making the Olympics pop for years, she definitely deserves all the time she wants!
Simone's Early Life
Born to parents Shanon Biles and Kevin Clemons in Columbus, Ohio, Simone was the third of four children and had a hard time initially coming into the world. Her mother struggled with drug addiction and eventually, the kids were placed in foster care together. Later on, Simone's maternal grandfather Ron and his wife Nellie officially adopted Simone and her younger sister Adria, with her other older siblings taken in by a great aunt. Simone and her sister grew up in Spring, Texas, a Houston suburb.
Simone Took To Gymnastics Early
Regularly training before she was 10, Simone was putting in nearly 40 hours a week at the World Champions Centre, and by 2011, she competed at the US Classic in Houston, Texas. She finished in 3rd place all-around, winning first on vault and balance beam. These were the early indicators of success and what was to come. Buoyed by this success, Biles decide to dedicate more time to practicing, pulling out of formal school, and switching to homeschooling.
The Progression Towards The Olympics
In 2012 at the US Classic in Chicago, Simone won first place all-around, taking first place in vault, second place in floor exercise, and sixth on the balance beam. At the 2012 US National Championships, she took her third all-around, winning first in vault, and sixth place on floor exercise, balance beams, and uneven bars. This led to her being selected as part of the United States Gymnastic Junior Team. However, she was 2 ½ months too young to qualify for a spot on the 2012 Olympic team. But as we all know, she eventually made the team later and made history!