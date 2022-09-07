'It Wasn't A Good Experience': Yolanda Hadid Looks Back On 'RHOBH'

Yolanda Hadid smiles with ponytail
Shutterstock | 564025

Yolanda Hadid recently appeared on the Dutch series Jinek, where she looked back at the four seasons she spent starring in a full-time role on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Yolanda Hadid Didn't Like Being Reminded Of Her Time On The Bravo Reality Series

Yolanda Hadid in maroon cutout dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Years after parting ways with the series following its sixth season, Yolanda Hadid was featured on Jinek, a talk panel show in the Netherlands, where she wasn't too pleased to see a clip from her past on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"This is horrible to look at," Hadid admitted, via Heavy.

“But it was fun to join, right?” the host replied.

But Hadid denied any such thing, claiming that she actually didn't enjoy her time on the show.

“Well, no. I didn’t like it,” she explained. “It wasn’t a good experience for me.”

Yolanda Hadid Didn't Appreciate The Behavior Of The Women Of The 'RHOBH' Cast

Yolanda Hadid in silver silk dress
Shutterstock | 842284

"I think that women shouldn’t treat each other this way. I don’t think we should treat each other like this. It’s kind of an insult to our intelligence, to be honest,” Hadid continued.

And when the host then asked the mother of three, a former model, if she'd accept an opportunity to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she made it clear that she would never go back.

“No,” she declared, denying another host's suspicions that the series may have been "scripted and fake."

Yolanda Hadid Was Struggling Through A Lyme Disease Diagnosis During Her Time On 'RHOBH'

Yolanda Hadid in black turtleneck with Gigi and Bella
Shutterstock | 940660

While Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease amid her RHOBH run, she chose to move forward with filming the show.

“I was really sick at that time,” she said. “In the first month of the show, I got Lyme disease. I felt really sick, but then I’m a real Dutchie: Pull up the bootstraps and keep going. My Lyme disease journey took place during the show, for which I received a lot of criticism. And these women …”

Yolanda Hadid Doesn't Talk To Any Of Her Former 'RHOBH' Cast Mates

Yolanda Hadid in black with short hair
Shutterstock | 673594

Although Hadid seemed friendly with her co-stars at times, she confirmed on Jinek that she is not in touch with any of the ladies today. Still, she appreciates the series' popularity.

"No, I talk with none of them. I don’t look at it anymore. I had to leave Los Angeles and needed some rest at my farm in Pennsylvania. But it’s such a successful show. From famous actors to actresses addressing me on the streets. Oprah for example asked me ‘Is that really true?'” she admitted.

