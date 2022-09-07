'It Wasn't A Good Experience': Yolanda Hadid Looks Back On 'RHOBH'

Years after parting ways with the series following its sixth season, Yolanda Hadid was featured on Jinek, a talk panel show in the Netherlands, where she wasn't too pleased to see a clip from her past on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"This is horrible to look at," Hadid admitted, via Heavy.

“But it was fun to join, right?” the host replied.

But Hadid denied any such thing, claiming that she actually didn't enjoy her time on the show.

“Well, no. I didn’t like it,” she explained. “It wasn’t a good experience for me.”