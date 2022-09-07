'It’s Not Me Having To Be Anybody Else': Megan Thee Stallion Gets Real About Painful Experiences In 'Traumazine'

Megan Thee Stallion is baring her true self in her latest album, Traumazine.

In an interview with The Cut last month, the 27-year-old rapper revealed that you won’t see her alter egos, Hot-Girl Meg or Tina Snow, anywhere in this record. “My alter egos have been people that I had to be at those times to be like my armor, like my shield. I had to be Hot-Girl Meg at that time. I had to be Tina Snow at that time.”

Now she has shed those characters for Traumazine, saying, “I love this album because I feel like it’s just me talking. It’s just Megan. It’s not me having to be anybody else.”