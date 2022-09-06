Ohio Father, 19, Charged With Murder After Intentionally Leaving Infant Son In 130-Degree Car

At 2:00 PM on September 1, the Cleveland Clinic Union alerted the New Philadelphia police that a 1-year-old child had been brought into the emergency room. They also noted that the boy was unresponsive.

It was ultimately determined that the child had passed away after being left inside the vehicle for approximately five hours, according to New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin. Shortly thereafter, authorities decided to begin an official investigation into what had happened to the child leading up to his arrival at the clinic.