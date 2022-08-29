Was The Death Of Katherine Korzilius A Terrible Accident Or An Abduction?

Another theory is that Katherine was killed in either an attempted or successful abduction and then thrown from a moving car, fell out, or jumped out. A K-9 unit found her scent in an abandoned lot 30-yards from the mailboxes, which made this theory more plausible.
Nancy told police that when she found her daughter, Katherine’s hair was smooth, shirt and shorts straight, toes pointed straight, and sandals on, which made it appear that Katherine was placed in a certain position.
But investigators never found enough evidence to say for certain whether Katherine was the victim of an abduction, either.
To this day, the family still has no solid answers about what exactly happened to Katherine in the few short minutes she was away from her family.