Was The Death Of Katherine Korzilius A Terrible Accident Or An Abduction?

The autopsy showed that Katherine’s skull had been fractured. She also had small abrasions and bruises on her shoulder, back, hip, elbows, knees, and hands.

The coroner believed she jumped, fell, or was thrown from a moving car.

One theory is that Katherine tried to hold onto the family’s car bumper for a ride home, but this seemed unlikely when you consider Nancy drove a Chevrolet Suburban and the places she would have needed to hold onto to make this possible. The young girl also had a splint on her finger from a broken left thumb, so it would have been difficult for her to even attempt to hold onto anything.

It also would have been expected that her mother would have seen her in her rearview mirror, or that the mother or young brother would have eventually spoken up about what happened on that tragic day.