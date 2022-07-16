Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Enjoys A Blissful Summer

Close up of Elizabeth Hurley smiling
British actress Elizabeth Hurley is back in the UK, and she celebrated her return with a back view of her slender figure in a bikini. She's spending "lazy, hazy days" in the fields after spending months on an island filming the second part of "Father Christmas is Back."

The actress, who's also a businesswoman with her own swimwear line, introduced a new collection last month for Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Despite her pieces being famous for their solid colors, she's added new and exciting prints to the mix to spice things up.

A Blissful Summer In The Fields

Hurley looked fit in her ivory white bikini consisting of a string halter neck top and matching bottoms. She posed halfway through walking down a field, showing off her toned limbs, teasing some sideboob and pert behind. Hurley let her blonde-brown hair down in a messy straight style, framing her bright smile.

Her Favorite Ebony Set

Elizabeth Hurley in a plunging neckline black dress with her hair in bouncy curls.
Last month, she ran a discount on the ebony set from her earliest collections and announced the exciting news with a short video. In that video, she modeled the piece giving fans a close look at the link chain holding the two sides in place and a similar design on the matching bottoms.

She bounced and jiggled her boobs while encouraging her 2.4 million followers to catch the promo while they could. Hurley ensured they knew it was her favorite set when giving reasons to buy it.

Animal Prints At In!

Hurley added animal print swimwear to her latest collection, including snakeskin and leopard prints. The snakeskin print came in a one-piece with a keyhole cut-out barred by a link chain on her under bust area. The sleeves were made of gold-plated chain links highlighted with the tips of her curly brown hair.

The leopard print, on the other hand, comes in a sheer coverup dress perfect for a boat ride.

The Sunshine Set

Close up of Elizabeth Hurley in a deep V-neck white dress showing her cleavage
Hurley added her sunshine set (yellow) to the promo set for Summer. Instead of a chain link bottoms, this low-waist bottom has a braided bottom paired with the halter-neck bikini top. It showed her toned abs and slender thighs as she posed for the camera.

Check out the sunshine set in another style below.

Hurley styled her sunshine set with an unbuttoned white coverup shirt to show the beautiful yellow bikini. She wore her signature smoky eyeshadow and shiny brunette hair in a messy wave.

