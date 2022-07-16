Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Enjoys A Blissful Summer

British actress Elizabeth Hurley is back in the UK, and she celebrated her return with a back view of her slender figure in a bikini. She's spending "lazy, hazy days" in the fields after spending months on an island filming the second part of "Father Christmas is Back."

The actress, who's also a businesswoman with her own swimwear line, introduced a new collection last month for Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Despite her pieces being famous for their solid colors, she's added new and exciting prints to the mix to spice things up.