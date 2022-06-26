MLB Rumors: 4 Tigers Veterans That Should Be On The Move

Barnhart was not only the Tigers' first acquisition but also the first offseason acquisition by any team across MLB. The 31-year-old was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds less than 24 hours after the Atlanta Braves won the World Series.

Barnhart was brought in to handle the pitching staff and continue being one of the game's best pitch framers. To that extent, the Tigers have gotten exactly what they wanted from their catcher.

However, he is slashing just .221/.268/.250 in 47 games this season, with no home runs and seven RBI. His poor offensive showing may limit the number of interested teams, but if the Tigers can find a good trade package from a contender looking for a defensive upgrade behind the plate, they should pounce on it.

The 31-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.