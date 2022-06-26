MLB Rumors: 4 Tigers Veterans That Should Be On The Move

Peralta has been a welcomed surprise for the Tigers over the last couple of seasons. He signed a minor-league deal in February 2021 but reached the majors after the Tigers suffered injuries to their rotation.
In 18 starts, Peralta went 4-5 with a 3.07 ERA, 58 strikeouts, and 38 walks in 2021. That earned him a one-year, $2.5 million contract for 2022.
The 33-year-old right-hander has been used primarily out of the bullpen this season, receiving just one start out of his 19 games. He pitched to a sparkling 1.91 ERA, with 24 strikeouts and 16 walks this season.
Peralta provides any team the ability to spot start due to injury and be a reliable arm out of the bullpen. How much interest there will be in the 33-year-old remains to be seen.