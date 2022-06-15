'The First Time I Left Myself Go': Patina Miller Recalls Her Experience Performing On 'Pippin'

American actress and singer Patina Miller is most recognized for originating the disco diva wannabe Deloris Van Cartier role in the 2009 West End and 2011 Broadway productions of Sister Act. She also received the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as the Leading Player in the Broadway revival of Pippin in 2013.

On June 10, 2022, the 37-year-old actress sat with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Patina discussed starring in Into the Woods on Broadway, the rehearsals, and why she has a new understanding of the musical as a mother.

