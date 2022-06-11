Paris Hilton In Bikini Teaches 'Bored Ape' Luxury Living

Paris Hilton hasn't stopped her campaign for the whole world to 'Slive,' a.k.a. live luxuriously. After re-introducing the world to the word earlier this year, the reality TV star made it her mission to enforce the lifestyle in any way, and her latest protege will shock you.

Hilton surprised fans when she announced she was an NFT (Non--Fungible Token) ally. She also got involved with the famous Bored Ape, who's highly valued in the digital world. The socialite inducted the bored mammal into the land of humans through sliving.