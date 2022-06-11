Paris Hilton In Bikini Teaches 'Bored Ape' Luxury Living

Close up of Paris Hilton in a blonde bob


Entertainment
chisom

Paris Hilton hasn't stopped her campaign for the whole world to 'Slive,' a.k.a. live luxuriously. After re-introducing the world to the word earlier this year, the reality TV star made it her mission to enforce the lifestyle in any way, and her latest protege will shock you.

Hilton surprised fans when she announced she was an NFT (Non--Fungible Token) ally. She also got involved with the famous Bored Ape, who's highly valued in the digital world. The socialite inducted the bored mammal into the land of humans through sliving.

The Bored Ape Learns About Sliving

Hilton and the Ape pranced around her vast pool while she captured the moment on two cameras, including the one she held on a stand. She wore a multicolored striped black and green two-piece bikini with a matching black wedge sandal paired with dark sunglasses. On the other hand, the pink bored Ape wore a cool captain hat as it did stunts and tricks on the edge of the pool trailing behind its owner.

"It's About D*mn Time"

After conquering the poolside dance with the Ape, Hilton took on a more formidable opponent - Lizzo. The pop artist made an instructional video for the TikTok dance challenge of her new single, About Damn Time, and the socialite decided it was worth a try.

She struggled with the steps but had fun trying it out and looked cute doing it. Hilton's adorable attempt garnered 1.8 million views and over 2,000 comments from friends and fans.

Sliving With Uber Eats

Hilton shot a campaign for Uber Eats recently wearing an all-pink bikini ensemble Elle Woods-style. Her bikini top was a bedazzled baby pink design with a heart shape on the cup matching her choker necklace.

Then she paired that with a darker shade of pink wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, mini skirt, and shoes. Hilton also had her pet dog on the shell-shaped floatie as she made a video while taunting the delivery man.

Watch the hilarious clip below.

A Sliving Summer For All

In case they forgot, Hilton reminded her fans that a "Sliving" Summer was around the corner by sharing a picture from her Bahamas vacation with her husband.

The newlywed socialite wore a black and white checkered bikini with a matching Aztec print kimono, a plain black wide-brimmed hat, dark black sunglasses, and ballet flats. She uncharacteristically packed her blonde hair into a low bun to keep the attention on her toned physique. Then, she showed off her starfish.

