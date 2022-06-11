Alexandra Daddario Stuns In High-Slit Dress

Thrilling viewers with a rooftop photoshoot, the 36-year-old flaunted her fit body in a form-fitting Michael Kors number with a high slit running up the thigh. Clinging to her every curve, the dress offered symmetry with its one-shoulder design, baring her arm and leg on opposite sides. It also sported a cutout across the waist, giving fans a peek of Daddario's sculpted abs.

The actress spruced up the look with an opulent gold cuff bracelet, offset by understated stud earrings. She rocked her signature bold red lip, smiling big with tousled, wind-swept hair.

"A tourist in @michaelkors," she wrote in the caption, and while that may sound strange coming from a New York native, she may have been hinting at the fact that she now lives in L.A.

Keep scrolling for more photos!