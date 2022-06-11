Alexandra Daddario Stuns In High-Slit Dress

Alexandra Daddario in burgundy leather dress with straight hair at an event.
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Alexandra Daddario cut a lithe figure in a tight black dress while delivering a dazzling update from New York City. Posting for her 22.5 million followers on Instagram, The White Lotus star shared a dizzying panorama with the Empire State Building in the center, but her eye-popping outfit stole the show.

See the photo below and scroll for more pics!

The Latest

MLB Rumors: Joey Gallo Could Still Be Traded Despite Recent Surge

Patriots Shouldn't Sign Julio Jones, Says Insider

NeNe Leakes Lists Posh Atlanta Apartment For $2.5M

Erin Andrews Fulfills Her Dream Of Being A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader... Sort Of

NFL's Ezekiel Elliott Vows To Silence His Critics After Injury-Riddled Season

High-Level Chic

Thrilling viewers with a rooftop photoshoot, the 36-year-old flaunted her fit body in a form-fitting Michael Kors number with a high slit running up the thigh. Clinging to her every curve, the dress offered symmetry with its one-shoulder design, baring her arm and leg on opposite sides. It also sported a cutout across the waist, giving fans a peek of Daddario's sculpted abs.

The actress spruced up the look with an opulent gold cuff bracelet, offset by understated stud earrings. She rocked her signature bold red lip, smiling big with tousled, wind-swept hair.

"A tourist in @michaelkors," she wrote in the caption, and while that may sound strange coming from a New York native, she may have been hinting at the fact that she now lives in L.A.

Keep scrolling for more photos!

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick and Twitter: A Match Made In Comedy Heaven

How the "Twilight" actress rose to 7 million followers with her funny tweets

By Fatima Araos

Her 'Transformation'

Daddario seemed to suggest she was leaving her New York roots behind in a subsequent post talking about her "transformation." In a photo of herself in the backseat of a car, the Baywatch star tossed aside a New York Yankees cap, switching it for a Los Angeles Angels baseball cap instead.

"My transformation is complete," read the caption, which appeared to be indicating that she has fully embraced her Hollywood and has transformed into a fully-fledged L.A. native.

To make matters even more official, Daddario put her Manhattan apartment up for sale in September, one week after moving into Hancock Park with her now-fiance Andrew Form, 53.

More photos below!

Salma Hayek Signs Deal to Star in Multiple MCU Films

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

Making It As An Actor

Currently filming a new supernatural show titled Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Daddario recently spoke to Backstage Magazine about her love for acting. "I always tried to keep my head down and work really hard, [and I didn't let] myself get distracted with anything other than the work," she shared her work ethic. "I did it because I loved it. Even when I wasn't very good at it, I loved it, and I wanted to get better at it."

Delving deeper into her beginnings in the industry, she dished: "When I first started, I remember getting feedback that I was 'green,' and I remember going in and not [booking roles]. I had plenty of terrible auditions or adjustments where I wasn't prepared. I had to become a better actor."

Read more of her interview below!

Her Advice For Aspiring Actors

Getting her big breakthrough with the Percy Jackson series back in 2010-2013, Daddario had a few words of wisdom for anyone trying to break into acting. According to the True Detectives alum, it all starts in the audition room as you learn to "work on your confidence" and perform better.

"The biggest thing that helped me with that was memorizing my lines for every audition; that made a gigantic difference because then you're not thinking about your lines, and you can think about the character and your evolution," she shared sage advice.

As with anyone who's been in their profession long enough, her mantra is, "you learn from mistakes." Opening up about the ups and downs of the trade, she spoke candidly: "I've been fired off a soap [opera] before; I've been late to an audition, and the casting director told me to leave. I definitely became a better actor after [having those experiences]." 

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Lopez Maintains Her Fit Physique With This Diet

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

'A Private, Personal, And Embarrassing Thing': Lisa Hochstein Opens Up About Her Husband's Affair On 'RHOM'

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.