The Detroit Tigers have been one of the worst baseball teams throughout the season. They have a 23-33 record and are already nine games back behind the first-place Minnesota Twins.

Everybody knew that Detroit was going to struggle some this year. Still, with a roster that offers Javier Baez, Austin Meadows, Spencer Torkelson, and a few other high-level players, it is certainly disappointing that they are already ten games below .500.

It will be interesting to see what Detroit does decide to do with Casey Mize, but it would be in their best interest if they are on the safe side of things and let him progress as much as needed.