Pink Drops Price Of Her Malibu Beach House To Just Under $14 Million

Pink's waterfront mansion in Malibu, California, is now selling for a lower price of $13,995,000. In October 2021, the vacation retreat was marketed for $14,995,000.

The So What singer and her husband, Corey Hart, listed the home just months after they bought it for $13.7 million from Barry Manilow. The house was completed in 1976 and had undergone extensive renovations before Pink purchased it.

