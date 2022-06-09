Pink Drops Price Of Her Malibu Beach House To Just Under $14 Million

Pink's waterfront mansion in Malibu, California, is now selling for a lower price of $13,995,000. In October 2021, the vacation retreat was marketed for $14,995,000. 

The So What singer and her husband, Corey Hart, listed the home just months after they bought it for $13.7 million from Barry Manilow. The house was completed in 1976 and had undergone extensive renovations before Pink purchased it.

Keep scrolling for more details about the soon-to-be purchased home. 

The Property's General Overview

Two-story living room
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in the 4,320-square-foot home. Among the trendy interior features are two-story ceilings, vanishing glass walls, and oak floors.

The chef's kitchen is white and bright, with a center island that leads to informal and formal dining spaces and beautiful ocean views.

Dining and lounging places are located in the courtyard and patios. There is also a separate one-bedroom guesthouse on the property.

Eye-Catching Amenities And Designs

Chef's Kitchen
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The house's most compelling design feature is a trio of huge glass panes. This defines the first floor of its beach-side facade and floods the common room with natural light. In addition, a tiled courtyard in the back enhances the property's exterior. It also has an outdoor switchback staircase leading to the second-floor one-bedroom guest house's entry.

The first-floor glass scale dominates the first level's living room. It also comes with matte-finished walnut providing a stabilizing aesthetic effect. The master suite on the home's top floor features a fireplace, twin walk-in closets, and a bath with a soaking tub. In addition, there is a slightly smaller trio of enormous panes to flood the bedroom with light. On the upper floor, there are two smaller bedrooms.

The Home Radiates Malibu's Beauty 

Casual Dining
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The contemporary-style home uses a minimal color palette of black and white with gold accents to highlight Malibu's natural beauty. The floor-to-ceiling windows in the double-height living area and the primary suite with its tiny glass balcony take full advantage of the natural beauty. 

The main bathroom has a steam shower. The standalone tub that sits next to another floor-to-ceiling window offers a very relaxing environment. An electric window encloses the residence for maximum seclusion.

Pink's Real Estate Portfolio

Courtyard
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

When it comes to real estate, the acrobatic pop diva has a few tricks up her sleeve. Pink owns several properties, aside from her beachfront home in Malibu.

 

Real estate has become a lucrative side business for the Grammy winner, who has lots of money to spend on luxurious residences. Forbes estimated her net worth to be $47 million in 2020. This does not include the $215 million she made as the highest-grossing act of the year. She is also one of the best-selling artists in the world, with over 100 million albums sold.

Pink's Previous Malibu Real Estate Investments

Formal Dining Room
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

In 2010, the beautiful Pink and Corey purchased a five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 6,300-square-foot oceanfront mansion in Malibu for $11.85 million. In 2016, they sold the house for $12.5 million, making a small profit on their investment.

The gated Point Dume retreat was set on 1.2 acres and included a private driveway and access to the renowned Little Dume Beach.

Pink had more luck with a plot of land near the Point Dume property. In 2010, she and her husband paid under $4 million for the 1.23-acre plot. They received a huge profit when they sold it for $7.5 million in April 2021. Donato Errico, the co-founder of the luxury fitness club Equinox, owns multiple residences in the region and was the buyer.

The property has a gym, a terraced garden with a lap pool and tropical cabana, and a guesthouse, all located in a cul-de-sac.

With Pink being actively involved in real estate, one can only wait and see what her next venture will be.

