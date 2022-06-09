Pink Drops Price Of Her Malibu Beach House To Just Under $14 Million

In 2010, the beautiful Pink and Corey purchased a five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 6,300-square-foot oceanfront mansion in Malibu for $11.85 million. In 2016, they sold the house for $12.5 million, making a small profit on their investment.
The gated Point Dume retreat was set on 1.2 acres and included a private driveway and access to the renowned Little Dume Beach.
Pink had more luck with a plot of land near the Point Dume property. In 2010, she and her husband paid under $4 million for the 1.23-acre plot. They received a huge profit when they sold it for $7.5 million in April 2021. Donato Errico, the co-founder of the luxury fitness club Equinox, owns multiple residences in the region and was the buyer.
The property has a gym, a terraced garden with a lap pool and tropical cabana, and a guesthouse, all located in a cul-de-sac.
With Pink being actively involved in real estate, one can only wait and see what her next venture will be.