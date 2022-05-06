Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye Walked Out During SNL Monologue

The reality star opened up about the incident to Khloe Kardashian during the May 5 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. She claimed her ex stormed out of the mid-monologue because she used the word 'divorced' not 'filed for divorce.' He was also angry because she referred to him as 'a rapper' which he replied with, 'I am so much more than a rapper.'

These words she threw around were more of a joke for the show and were not intended to hurt anyone, but Kanye saw it differently. She was upset he left and argued that she always stood by his side even when put in uncomfortable situations.