'Holding Her Head High': 'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff Offers Update On Kathy Hilton

As Kathy Hilton continues to face rumors regarding her relationship with sister Kyle Richards and the alleged slur she was heard saying amid production on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her friend, and cast mate, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, is sharing an update on how she's doing.
Crystal Kung-Minkoff Talks To Kathy Hilton 'A Lot'
Crystal Kung-Minkoff is speaking out about friend Kathy Hilton amid the ongoing drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Ahead of next week's premiere episode of the Bravo reality series, Kung-Minkoff, the wife of Lion King director Rob Minkoff, spoke to Page Six about Hilton, saying that despite the speculation regarding the happenings of season 12, many of which were teased in the recently-released trailer, Hilton is doing just fine.
“I talk to her a lot and I will say that Kathy is staying very positive and holding her head high throughout all of this,” she told the outlet on Tuesday. “It’s very inspiring to me. I want to be like that!”
Kathy Hilton Was A Hot Topic In The 'RHOBH' Season 12 Trailer
In a sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, Erika Jayne was seen saying that she's ready for season 11 fan-favorite Hilton to have her turn in the hot seat for something that wasn't specifically mentioned.
Then, at the end of the sneak peek, Lisa Rinna was seen confronting Hilton, with Kyle Richards in tow, about something she had said behind her sister's back. What that was, however, was also not confirmed.
"You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours,” Rinna told Hilton. “I’m sorry Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it.”
Crystal Kung-Minkoff Grew Closer To Kyle Richards Amid 'RHOBH' Season 12
While Hilton was certainly met with more drama during her sophomore season on the show, Kung-Minkoff said she was able to find resolve with their co-stars.
“I know that she still is friends with all her friends. So nothing’s changed in that way,” Kung-Minkoff stated. “She’s still my friend and that’s all that matters to me.”
According to Kung-Minkoff, she grew closer to Richards amid the production of the new episodes, which prompted “challenging” circumstances once she and Hilton were at odds.
“Friends getting between friends is one thing. But Kathy, Kyle and everyone on the cast knows I am the biggest supporter of family,” she said.
Crystal Kung-Minkoff Attempted To Mediate Between The 'RHOBH' Sisters
"I feel like a good friend always encourages family to resolve anything. No matter how tense things got, I always encouraged Kathy and Kyle to resolve whatever was going on," Kung-Minkoff revealed.
To see more of Kung-Minkoff, Hilton, Richards, and their co-stars, don't miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 on Wednesday, May 11, at 8/7c on Bravo.