'Holding Her Head High': 'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff Offers Update On Kathy Hilton

Crystal Kung-Minkoff is speaking out about friend Kathy Hilton amid the ongoing drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ahead of next week's premiere episode of the Bravo reality series, Kung-Minkoff, the wife of Lion King director Rob Minkoff, spoke to Page Six about Hilton, saying that despite the speculation regarding the happenings of season 12, many of which were teased in the recently-released trailer, Hilton is doing just fine.

“I talk to her a lot and I will say that Kathy is staying very positive and holding her head high throughout all of this,” she told the outlet on Tuesday. “It’s very inspiring to me. I want to be like that!”