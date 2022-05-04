Helena Christensen In Swimsuit Calls Beach 'Second Home'

Danish model Helena Christensen knows just how important and refreshing it is to take a relaxing break from work, and she knows just the place to enjoy her beauty hour. For this stunning model, no other place is better for relaxing than in the beauty of nature surrounded by the serenity of water. When Christensen isn't posing for the camera, she spends time at the beach, and here is an insight into some of her epic getaways.

A Most Refreshing Subservient Home

Christensen doesn't joke with her leisure time. As a former Victoria's Secret Angel, and clothing designer, fans are sure to be greeted with steamy bikini appearances whenever she shares an update. The former beauty queen got fans gushing as usual when she posted snaps of herself basking in the surrounding water at a beach she called a "Second home" in her caption.

The picture uploaded featured Christensen, 53, rocking a black one-piece bathing suit that flattered her stunning physique. In one Instagram snap, she rocked her bathing suit with a pair of sunshades and tied a scarf around her waist. She also posed for the camera sitting in the front of a tent. Christensen's post got over 30,000 likes and 300 lovely comments. 

Totally Submerged 

Christensen is always happy to get socked. The supermodel is never unnerved by the weather, and she will opt for the waters even when it is freezing. She once shared a video of herself taking time to relax in the surrounding water while the weather was cold. The snow cake in the background was enough proof of how freezing the water must have been. She wore a blue patterned swim trunk as she wowed her 948k Instagram followers with her icebath. Christensen was captioned, "You wanted full immersion 🌊"

  

Christensen On Being A Mom 

An ambassador for the UN, Christensen is most proud of motherhood. Christensen was an open book discussing motherhood during Pandora's Exploration of Love Study to explore what motherly love means in today's world. During her interview, the supermodel revealed that giving birth to her son, Mingus Lucien Reedus helped change the way she sees the world. Being a mom has also changed the way Christensen thinks and loves. Parenting undoubtedly has its challenges, and  Christensen confirmed that her greatest achievement so far is having her son and becoming a global UN ambassador. 

Motherhood Secrets And Self-Care 

There is more to being a mother than giving birth, and Christensen has shared all the secrets of motherhood. Once speaking about what it is like being a mother, the mom-of-one noted that being a mother makes one more emotional because the heart becomes opened in ways one never imagined possible. For Christensen, giving life and nurturing give one strength and more knowledge about life. However, while being a mother has been most amazing, Christensen doesn't joke with herself. This Danish photographer is pretty particular about her self-care. Christensen does not play with her physical and mental health, and she believes loving oneself makes it easy to love others.

