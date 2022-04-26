Kelly Clarkson Delivers Electrifying ‘Edge Of Seventeen’ Rendition

Known for her captivating vocals, singer/songwriter Kelly Clarkson took over the stage on Friday, April 22, as she delivered a smashing rendition of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's classic '80s hit on the Kellyoke segment of her NBC talk show. Here is an insight into the steamy performance.
Channeling Her Cords' Strength
Selling over 25 million albums and 45 million singles worldwide, Clarkson is still going stronger in the entertainment industry with her singing prowess. The American Idol alum, 39, covered Stevie Nicks' 1981 "Edge of Seventeen" on April 22 on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans couldn't get over her chilling vocals. She channeled her inner witch, rocking a black tulle skirt and velvet choker with a smokey eye makeup look that accentuated her looks. The three-time Grammy winner was supported by her band Y'all and her three background singers who matched the mystic vibe in maxi black dresses.
Other Times Clarkson Paid Tribute To Nicks
Clarkson's April 22 performance isn't the first time the Stronger singer has paid homage to Nicks. Clarkson, who has topped the Billboards severally with her amazing singles, has also taken over the stage performing the 73-year-old solo artist's songs with Fleetwood Mac, including The Chain and Dreams on the Kellyoke portion of her talk show before. Clarkson seems to be enjoying diving into the old school. She has covered several 80s hits recently, including Get Down On It by Kool & The Gang and I Ran (So Far Away) by A Flock of Seagulls.
Updates On Clarkson
Although Clarkson's career in the music industry keeps thriving, she has taken her time to try other entertainment genres. The Catch My Breath singer has been quite devoted to her talk show on NBC. Besides that, she also co-hosts American Song Contest with rapper Snoop Dogg. The show features musicians from around the country hoping to claim the title of Best Original Song for their state or territory. Clarkson has been an amazing host so far, and she appears to love every part of her new job. She told People during the premiere of American Song Contest,
"I'm excited about this show. I'm excited about the freshness that it brings."
Birthday Sweetness
The Since U Been Gone artist has blessed fans with many interesting moments inviting guests on her NBC show. Clarkson clocked 40 on Sunday, April 24, and her guest Machine Gun Kelly made the milestone a remarkable moment. Although MGK may have stepped on set without shoes, he brought birthday wishes, a queso fountain, margaritas, and a mariachi band in honor of the singer's birthday. Clarkson did not mind when MGK revealed that he woke up 15 minutes before stepping on stage and had to wear his slippers. The two music stars made jokes and bonded over having birthdays in the same week.