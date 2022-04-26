Kelly Clarkson Delivers Electrifying ‘Edge Of Seventeen’ Rendition

Although Clarkson's career in the music industry keeps thriving, she has taken her time to try other entertainment genres. The Catch My Breath singer has been quite devoted to her talk show on NBC. Besides that, she also co-hosts American Song Contest with rapper Snoop Dogg. The show features musicians from around the country hoping to claim the title of Best Original Song for their state or territory. Clarkson has been an amazing host so far, and she appears to love every part of her new job. She told People during the premiere of American Song Contest,

"I'm excited about this show. I'm excited about the freshness that it brings."