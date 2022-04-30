Death in the Woods: the National Forest Serial Killer

Gary Hilton was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1946. When he was very young, his mother Cleo learned that her "husband" William had four other wives in four different towns. When Gary was only two years old, his mother filed for and received an annulment since her marriage had never been valid.

When Cleo relocated to Florida, young Gary seemed to be adjusting well to his new life. However, he struggled in school and had a short attention span and impulse issues (what would likely be diagnosed as ADHD now).

When Gary was 8, his mother re-married Nilo, a man who trained racehorses. The marriage was unstable, and his step-father was verbally abusive. When Gary was 13, he shot Nilo intending to murder him. Nilo survived, and Gary was briefly sent to a psychiatric facility.

He was not further punished, but Cleo was fed up. When Gary was 15, she asked friends to take him off her hands. He lived with the couple for the next two years and took up playing the drums.

He then returned home to Cleo and dropped out of school to play the drums in a club but was fired when they learned he was underage. With no other prospects, he joined the Army. He struggled with alcohol abuse and was removed from the paratrooper program.

In 1967, he claimed to be hearing voices and was believed to be having a schizophrenic break. He received an honorable discharge and was returned to the US.