Death in the Woods: the National Forest Serial Killer

There are 154 national forests in the United States, covering 294,275 square miles. That's bigger than the entire state of Texas - so it's easy to imagine that these vast swathes of woodland contain their share of deep, dark secrets.
One of those secrets was a series of vicious murders. The killer was 61-year-old Gary Hilton, a strange drifter with a violent temper and a troubling past.
When asked about the remains of his murder victim, Meredith Emerson, Gary Hilton said these chilling words about the body: “The head will be missing.”
Meredith was just one of Hilton's victims, brutally murdered and hidden deep within vast national forests. He was convicted of four slayings, but there may have been many more.