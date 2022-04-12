Joe Biden's Approval Rating Sinks To Lowest Point In New CBS Poll

Democrat Joe Biden succeeded one of the most unpopular presidents in recent history, but he also inherited several complex crises, including the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has, apart from ravaging the health care system, wreaked havoc on the supply chain, leading to high inflation and surging gas prices.

Meanwhile, the Russian invasion of Ukraine made matters all the more complicated for Biden, who has had to walk a fine line between helping the Ukrainians and not involving the U.S. in the conflict.

All of this appears to have had a rather negative impact on the president's approval rating.