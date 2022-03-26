Cardi B In Swimsuit Takes Her Poses Seriously!

If anyone knows how to serve up a look or two (or three), it is hip hop sensation Cardi B, who is one of the hottest acts in the world now and continues to surprise even her most loyal fans with her looks and rants.

Currently, the Bronx native is in the studio putting the finishing touches on her second studio album. Still, while she works hard on the release, she has been working just as hard on her social media presence, constantly updating her Instagram page in attempts to satiate her 126 million followers.

Since she has a penchant for wearing outre fashion, including provocative swimsuits, Cardi often has to reign in what she eats, which she claims to despise. Still, she manages to look great in her bikinis, and her fans wonder how she manages to juggle it all as a wife, mother, and media mogul. Here are some of her top swimsuit looks that have had her fans drooling.