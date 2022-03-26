Cardi B is always on a mission to serve her fans with great bikini posts
Cardi B In Swimsuit Takes Her Poses Seriously!
Cardi Hates Dieting But Loves Posing
If anyone knows how to serve up a look or two (or three), it is hip hop sensation Cardi B, who is one of the hottest acts in the world now and continues to surprise even her most loyal fans with her looks and rants.
Currently, the Bronx native is in the studio putting the finishing touches on her second studio album. Still, while she works hard on the release, she has been working just as hard on her social media presence, constantly updating her Instagram page in attempts to satiate her 126 million followers.
Since she has a penchant for wearing outre fashion, including provocative swimsuits, Cardi often has to reign in what she eats, which she claims to despise. Still, she manages to look great in her bikinis, and her fans wonder how she manages to juggle it all as a wife, mother, and media mogul. Here are some of her top swimsuit looks that have had her fans drooling.
Cardi Lives In A Candy Coated World!
Her hair color seems to change every day of the week, but no matter which hue Cardi is sporting at any given time, she always makes the look her own.
One photoshoot that went into pink overload was Cardi in a pink two-piece bikini, with diamonds on her wrist dripping, the very necessary sunglasses, and high heels. With her hand to her face to show off fingernails that seem to go on forever, Cardi proves that it is possible to be just as glamorous in a bikini as she is in a ball gown!
Cardi Gives Fans Poolside Service
How many celebrities go the extra mile to deliver amazing photos like this regularly? Cardi B is one of the exceptions to the rule, and her poolside photos are always killing it.
In one particular photo that her fans absolutely went crazy for, Cardi served some severe sex appeal from head to toe. Her leopard print bikini would have been more than enough, but she absolutely nails it paired with matching high heels and blonde hair tousled!
Those Poses Take Effort!
Maintaining her gorgeous figure takes effort, and Cardi wants her fans to know that she goes all out to give them what they want.
In one stunning photo, the ‘WAP’ singer looks excellent, but behind the scenes, she laments the painstaking process, commenting that she held in her stomach until the shot was perfect. No one can argue that the finished product was not worth the effort, and this is why her fans hail her as the princess of hip hop!