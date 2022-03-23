Erin Andrews Reveals Her Role Model In Sports Broadcasting

Now, both can brag about being two of the most influential women sideline reporters in U.S. media:

"Our careers differ in the way that I’ve grown my career in the time of social media—which can be great for partnerships and expanding your career beyond game coverage, but social media can have its bad sides in terms of the things I have to deal with sometimes," Andrews explained. "On the other hand a lot of our careers have been the same. We’ve both been sideline reporters for major NFL game nights and have excelled in sports broadcasting. But we’ve also shared the unique experience of the gender biases that come with being a woman reporter."

Fortunately, we're witnessing women making history and great strides in this business. Hopefully, Stark, Andrews, and her colleagues will continue to inspire young girls to pursue a career in a once man-centered industry.