Marcus Smart Says He Didn't Want To Injure Stephen Curry

Getty | Ezra Shaw

Sports
Ernesto Cova

The Golden State Warriors lost more than just the game against the Boston Celtics. They also lost Stephen Curry due to a sprained ligament in his foot after an unfortunate collision with Marcus Smart.

Fortunately, it seems like he'll be back on the court in time for the playoffs, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN:

"Initial evaluation of Steph Curry's sprained ligament in his left foot offers optimism that he can return by the start of the playoffs in mid-April, but he's expected to see specialists soon for further evaluation, sources tell Ramona Shelbourne and me," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Marcus Smart, Juan-Toscano Anderson Weigh In On The Play

Getty | Jacob Kupferman

Smart hustled and dove to the floor to try and get the ball. Some claim it was intentional, yet he says he's never been a dirty player:

“I didn’t see [Curry]. I saw the ball, I dove for the ball, trying to make a play… Unfortunately, that occurred," Smart told the media. "I’m sure I’m going to get called dirty. But I know who I am… I play very hard and I leave everything on the court… My teammates, my colleagues, they know I’m not a dirty player.”

Steve Kerr called out Smart during the game, but Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson thought it wasn't a dirty play. If anything, it was just bad luck:

“I don’t think it was a dirty play,” Toscano-Anderson told Anthony Slater.. “Could’ve probably been a little more cautious. But when you play that hard and all you know is to do that. It’s kind of like me diving over the scoreboard for the ball. If I had time to think about it, I probably wouldn’t do it, but it’s just the natural instinct. We all know that’s Marcus Smart, though. That’s how he plays. He plays gritty, 50/50 balls. Unfortunately, Steph Curry was a casualty of that But that’s part of the game, right?”

Sports

NFL News: Tom Brady Told The Patriots To Replace Bill Belichick

By Ernesto Cova

The Dubs Need Steph On The Floor

Giphy | NBA

Dirty play or not, Curry has a history of foot injuries, and the Warriors need him on the court if they want to stand any chance in the playoffs.

Moreover, with the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies continuing to play at such a high level, Curry's injury almost guarantees that the Warriors won't be getting the second seed in the Western Conference.

Should the season end now, the Dubs would square off vs. Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets, a formidable rival with a strong homecourt advantage.

