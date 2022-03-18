Marcus Smart Says He Didn't Want To Injure Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors lost more than just the game against the Boston Celtics. They also lost Stephen Curry due to a sprained ligament in his foot after an unfortunate collision with Marcus Smart.

Fortunately, it seems like he'll be back on the court in time for the playoffs, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN:

"Initial evaluation of Steph Curry's sprained ligament in his left foot offers optimism that he can return by the start of the playoffs in mid-April, but he's expected to see specialists soon for further evaluation, sources tell Ramona Shelbourne and me," Wojnarowski tweeted.