Alexandra Daddario Does The Dishes In Dolce & Gabbana

In a behind-the-scenes snap posted a month prior, Daddario showed off her voluminous tulle skirt while cuddling with her now-fiance, Andrew Form. The couple was standing in front of a living room cabinet, which matched the palette of the kitchen counters and was decked with elaborate miniature houses.

The San Andreas star thanked KLM Royal Dutch Airlines for the elegant decorations in her caption. "Please give us extra when we fly again," she wrote, suggesting the shoot took place at her and Form's luxurious Hancock Park home.

Also featured in the picture was Gerry's owner, Nalley, who had her back to the camera and was looking at the couple. Quoting her former roommate and Lost Girls and Love Hotels co-star in the caption, Daddario said about Form: “the way he looks at me, well, I could just melt.”

