Lady Gaga Wows In Revealing Gucci Dress At The Critics Choice Awards

Two major award shows back-to-back is a fashion enthusiast's dream though it might be a celebrity's nightmare. Fortunately, the stars didn't look frustrated or tired on the red carpet as they walked in wearing the best of the best from reputable fashion houses.

As a nominee for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani, formerly Gucci, it was only natural that Lady Gaga appeared in a Gucci dress. She plucked the style fresh off the Love Parade Spring/Summer 22 fashion show, though a few modifications suit her style and body.

Lady Gaga Steals The Show On The Red Carpet

Gaga's gold and black dress swept the attention on the carpet as she strutted in showing off her bosoms with velvet cups attached to deep V gold bodice. The dress hugged her curves in eight pieces flowing into a long train with shimmery black sequin hemming. While two thin straps held her bra cups up, the House of Gucci star's dress had a long-sleeved mock neck lace bolero attached on top. The neck had tiny multicolored stones embellished and on the bodice up to the mid-thighs. She styled her blonde hair in a retro finger curl and wore bright yellow eyeshadow to complement her silk dress.

Gaga Loses To Jessica Chastain

Gaga went up against other acting powerhouses like Jessica Chastain (Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), and Kristen Stewart (Spencer). All except Alana Haim went up against the actress at the just-concluded SAG-AFTRA Awards and like that one, Jessica Chastain clinched the ultimate victory.

Lady Gaga Modifies Gucci Love Parade Dress

A significant difference between Lady Gaga's Critics Choice Awards dress and the runway model's is the lack of embellishment on the latter's dress. Also, she doesn't wear a two-toned dress like the Critics Choice-award-winning actress. Finally, Gaga opted for fingerless gloves while the runway version had fully covered lace gloves.

House Of Gucci Media Tour

Last year, during the media tour for the House of Gucci movie promo, Gaga wowed on the red carpet in another dramatic Gucci dress. Instead of the structured cut of this gold and velvet gown, she chose a free-flowing purple dress with gathered panels on the front, fishnet stockings, and sky-high platform boots in signature Lady Gaga fashion. It was the closest we've come to seeing the singer-turned-actress embrace her old style (which turns out not to be old) on the red carpet after a long while.

