Christina Aguilera In Latex Dress Clutches Chest

Christina Aguilera has been stunning her Instagram followers in a plunging and skintight latex dress while shouting out her new beats. The singer, 41, put on a busty display for her 8.2 million fans back on January 18, sharing footage from her "Santo" music video and clocking over 290,000 likes for uploading the whole thing.

Aguilera, fresh from her La Fuerza album release, sizzled in a devil getup and went bold while highlighting her famous figure, and she went head-to-toe in the full-on red look. Check it out below.