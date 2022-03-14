Christina Aguilera In Latex Dress Clutches Chest

Getty | Kevin Mazur

Entertainment
Geri Green

Christina Aguilera has been stunning her Instagram followers in a plunging and skintight latex dress while shouting out her new beats. The singer, 41, put on a busty display for her 8.2 million fans back on January 18, sharing footage from her "Santo" music video and clocking over 290,000 likes for uploading the whole thing.

Aguilera, fresh from her La Fuerza album release, sizzled in a devil getup and went bold while highlighting her famous figure, and she went head-to-toe in the full-on red look. Check it out below.

The Latest

Elon Musk Tries To Pick Fight With Putin, Russia Responds

Donald Trump Says Americans Must 'Lay Down Their Very Lives' In Fight Against Critical Race Theory

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Rises Amid Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

NBA News: Nets' Kevin Durant Slams 'Ridiculous' Vaccine Mandate

NBA News: Anthony Davis Gets Brutally Honest On LeBron James' Future With The Lakers

Stuns In Killer Latex Dress

Scroll for the video, one opening with a still shot of the "Beautiful" hitmaker sensually clutching her chest while flaunting a hefty amount of cleavage. The blonde bombshell posed with closed eyes and a thin long braid, this as she switches out from her usual blonde locks for a red-headed finish - it seems to be a trend, with model Kendall Jenner recently doing similar.

Xtina went tighter than skin in a corset-style and red latex dress, even going sheer with side panels, plus a slit and floor-length red skirt matching high heels. She was seen in a fairytale-like and primal setting, writing: "Thursday," also tagging her "Santo" track.

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

By Caitlin Albers

See More Photos Below

Getty | Emma McIntyre

The former rival to 40-year-old singer Britney Spears had been teasing a release over much of the pandemic - her last one came via her 2018-dropped Liberation album.

“I’ve been in the studio working on two records,” she revealed in July 2021, adding:

“Sometimes in the studio, certain notes are a struggle — you’re boxed into this confined booth — compared to when you’re with an audience and the live musicianship takes your adrenaline to the next level. I’m like, ‘Wait, that note is much easier to hit onstage.'"

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Rebel Wilson Has Time Of Her Life Celebrating Birthday

Touching On Family Past

Getty | Kurt Krieger - Corbis

The reality judge continued that "it’s really 20 years overdue, except now I’m kind of glad it was so long because I’ve been able to come back and dig deeper into some of my personal stories regarding my dad. I’ve always had a very estranged relationship with him, and I’m kind of touching on that.”

Aguilera has been open about having grown up with a physically and emotionally abusive father. Her post quickly gained a like from actress Vanessa Hudgens, with fans writing: "Wow wow wow."

New 'Vogue' Cover

Xtina's latest post comes as another win - she's fronting Vogue Portugal. Sharing the cover and stunning in a black dress, the singer simply wrote: "@vogueportugal" this weekend.

Read Next

Must Read

Stassie Karanikolaou's Night Out Look Is Totally Glam

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Shares Video Of Actor Chris Evans Cuddling Her Dog

Olivia Culpo Flaunts Body In Cut Outs

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Send Anthony Davis To Bulls For Five Players & Two Picks

Model Carmella Rose Flaunts Fit Physique In Jungle-Inspired Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.