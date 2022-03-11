Lori Harvey, the daughter of talk show host Steve Harveyy, is an American model and socialite. She has captured the hearts of millions, including her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, the well-known actor who has starred in Creed, Black Panther, and many other films in recent years. Lori has amassed an impressive 4.3 million followers on Instagram, where she chronicles her glamorous life and shares pictures of her perfectly-toned body while vacationing around the world.
4 Times Lori Harvey Showed Off Toned Body In Swimsuits
Lori Shows Off Some Skin On The Beach
Lori took to Instagram to share this shot of herself in a floral bikini and pink cover-up that she paired with a cowboy hat and gold body chain. The comment section exploded with praise of the gorgeous model, including three fire emojis from one of her besties, Marianna Hewitt, co-founder of the vegan skincare brand Summer Fridays.
During Lori's trip to the Bahamas, she spent plenty of time relaxing and posing on the beach. Her natural glow was enhanced by the sunshine, showing off her dewy skin and killer abs.
Yacht Life
Lori was all smiles during her beach vacation to the Bahamas. Here, she can be seen lounging on the deck of a yacht while dipping her toes into a pool onboard. Lori looked absolutely stunning in a beige Coco Chanel swimsuit that she paired with a matching navy blue and gold Coco Chanel headwrap. She accessorized her look to perfection with large gold hoops and a gold body chain.
A Modern Bond Girl
In October 2021, Lori posed on a yacht while on vacation in Miami. She showed off her curves in a black one-piece swimsuit with zipper detail and a cropped black T-shirt that read "Agent 007." Lori playfully captioned the post claiming to be "on a secret mission" and added the hashtag "#MMKx007" in support of Michael Kors's collaboration with the 007 franchise.
Lori Flaunts Her Healthy Skin In Bikini
In July 2021, Lori flaunted her flawless skin and trim body in this beige bikini while smiling under an outdoor rainfall shower, surrounded by tropical plants. She is widely known for her healthy, glowing skin, so it comes as no surprise that the model has developed her own skincare line. Lori mentioned her brand, SKN by LH, in the caption by teasing that it would be "coming soon." Eight months after this Instagram post, her five-step skincare system is now available online.