Emily Ratajkowski Bares It All To Celebrate Women

Emily Ratajkowski has a history of going nude on Instagram to mark important social events, and the 2022 International Women's Day was no exception. The 30-year-old supermodel-turned-entrepreneur, who famously bared it all in protest of the Alabama abortion law back in 2019, celebrated women with a naked photoshoot on March 8, a date holding a special significance in her life.

Honoring the birth of her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, on the same day, the Inamorata Woman owner shared several pregnancy throwbacks and paid tribute to the festive occasion with a little wordplay in the caption: "happy birthday sly/happy birth day to me/happy women’s day to all."

