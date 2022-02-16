'I Was So Concerned I'd Broken My Back': Lisa Vanderpump Steps Out With Walker And Cast After Horse Accident

"I am doing so much better thanks to Dr. [Kenneth] Jung, and his brilliant talents as an orthopedic surgeon," Vanderpump told the outlet. "It was such a devastating fall and break, I'm just so lucky and thankful that I didn't break my back."

According to Vanderpump, her horse fell down as she rode it, cut his nose, and unfortunately was unable to keep her safe.

"I landed breaking my leg in four places, but I was so concerned I'd broken my back," Vanderpump admitted. "When the horse fell, he jumped over me after I landed on the ground... I can happily report that HRH Prince Tardon is doing fine now."