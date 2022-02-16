'I Was So Concerned I'd Broken My Back': Lisa Vanderpump Steps Out With Walker And Cast After Horse Accident

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump stepped out in Los Angeles this week after being bumped off her horse at the end of last month.

Lisa Vanderpump Is Healing Quickly

Just weeks after she broke one of her legs, Lisa Vanderpump, the former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and current cast member of Vanderpump Rules, resurfaced in Los Angeles post-surgery. And, during the recent outing, she was seen wearing a cast on her leg and walking with a walker as she moved about her white Range Rover SUV.

According to a report from the Daily Mail on February 16, Vanderpump is healing quickly. In fact, after breaking her leg in four places on January 30 in a horse accident, she's said to be healing ahead of schedule.

Lisa Vanderpump Was Injured When Her Horse Fell

"I am doing so much better thanks to Dr. [Kenneth] Jung, and his brilliant talents as an orthopedic surgeon," Vanderpump told the outlet. "It was such a devastating fall and break, I'm just so lucky and thankful that I didn't break my back."

According to Vanderpump, her horse fell down as she rode it, cut his nose, and unfortunately was unable to keep her safe.

"I landed breaking my leg in four places, but I was so concerned I'd broken my back," Vanderpump admitted. "When the horse fell, he jumped over me after I landed on the ground... I can happily report that HRH Prince Tardon is doing fine now."

Lisa Vanderpump's Back Was Badly Bruised

"At first my back was so badly bruised, but it is healing very well," Vanderpump revealed. "Dr. Jung has told me that I am progressing very well and I'm ahead of schedule. I certainly won't let this get the better of me."

Although Vanderpump is healing quickly, she said she's "in pain" and doing "physio, massage," and "icing constantly."

"I never thought two weeks ago that I'd be doing so much better today," she continued. "I've had so much wonderful support from Ken, my kids and friends. I'm so grateful."

What's Next For Lisa Vanderpump?

Following the wrapping of the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules, fans of the long-running Bravo reality series are waiting on the edge of their seats to find out whether or not Vanderpump and her co-stars will be returning for a 10th season.

If Bravo does choose to renew the series, which they haven't yet, fans should expect to see the cast go into production on the new episodes later this year.

