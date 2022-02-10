Actress Zoey Deutch is in her Fifties Hollywood Glam era, according to one of her Instagram commenters. The 27-year-old actress spent some days off in a mini-vacation in Hawaii before the movie season kick starts once more. She shared a series of pictures from a typical day in her life which she captioned "beach run" because she spent it by the ocean.
Zoey Deutch In Bikini Takes 'Beach Run'
Beach Runs
The Set It Up actress lounged by the poolside in a fabulous retro polka dot black and white bikini (white background, black dots), lying belly down. The high-rise bikini and bandeau flaunted her creamy skin as the sun shone through the cabana's slats. Zoey knew to cover her face with a face cap and sunglasses to avoid sunburn (or maintain anonymity.)
Hidden in the picture carousel are several images of her friends, co-workers, and boyfriend, Jimmy Tatro. Yes, Zoey's been dating the 22 Jump Street comedic actor since last year, and they first went Instaofficial on Valentine's day.
Who Is Zoey Deutch Dating Now?
Zoey and Jimmy maintain a very low-profile relationship and only share tid-bits with the public on rare occasions like this one. The couple posted a cozy picture of themselves canoodling in an infinity pool. Though we can't see much from the image's distance, we can make out (pun-intended) Jimmy kissing Zoey's cheek as The Flower actress holds on to him with one hand.
Beach runs are one of her favorite off-days, as you can see from the pictures on her Instafeed like this one below. Still in her "Fifties Hollywood Era," she dons a bucket hat and big-framed colored white sunshades.
Upcoming Project
Zoey rose to prominence for her roles in comedy films like Good Kids, Dirty Grandpa, and Why Him, then the motherlode - starring opposite Ed Sheeran in his acclaimed music video Perfect! The latter garnered over three billion views and 16 million likes on YouTube and counting, solidifying Zoey's image in many people's hearts for life.
Zoey's work on Netflix's romantic comedy Set It Up earned critical acclaim catching the attention of Amazon Studios. In conjunction with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, the production company would produce an Amazon Original romantic comedy - Something From Tiffany's, and Zoey is already tapped as the leading actress.
Supporting Planned Parenthood
Zoey's open about her interest in the things that concern women's bodies and health. She's always had an affinity for Women's health since her early years and caused quite a stir when she championed Planned Parenthood at 12! She partnered with a fertility company Modern Health to help women understand their bodies and work through complications.
Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said, "It was not my parents' mission. That was entirely just something that I was passionate about." She also expressed her desire for it to be "more of a focus for more people, given that women make up more than half the population."
"I was introduced to @aftonvechery, CEO of @modernfertility because of my own personal obsession with intersection of women’s health, science and the backwards cultural norms re: fertility. I have just been shocked by how difficult and expensive and almost impossible it is to find out very basic things about my body as a woman."