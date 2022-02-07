Superman & Lois is a new superhero drama series created by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing. It stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent, a.k.a. Superman, and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. The show is adapted from DC Comics' infamous Superman character, and is also part of the CW Network's Arrowverse, which also includes shows like Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Black Lightning. The first season of Superman & Lois premiered on the CW on February 23, 2021, and is also available to stream on HBO Max. The second season of Superman & Lois premiered on the CW on January 11, 2022.
'Superman & Lois' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know
When Is The Release Date of 'Superman & Lois'?
The first season of Superman & Lois aired on the CW Network between February 23, 2021 and August 17, 2021. It is also available to stream on HBO Max. The first episode of Season Two of Superman & Lois premiered on the CW Network on January 11, 2022, and the season is still currently in progress. The trailer for the first season of Superman & Lois dropped on February 7, 2021, and is available to watch on YouTube.
Who Is In The Cast of 'Superman & Lois'?
The lead roles in Superman & Lois are played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. Tyler Hoechlin plays Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch plays Lois Lane, a world-famous journalist, and Clark Kent's wife.
Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin play supporting roles as Jonathan and Jordan Kent, Clark and Lois' sons. Emmanuelle Chriqui plays a supporting role as Lana Lang-Cushing, a friend of Clark Kent's who works as a loan officer in the local bank. Erik Valdez plays Kyle Cushing, Lana's abrasive, antagonistic husband who works as the local fire department chief.
Wolé Parks plays a supporting role as John Henry Irons, a.k.a. Steel, an enigmatic visitor from a parallel dimension version of Earth. Adam Rayner plays a supporting role in Season Two as Morgan Edge, also known as Tal-Rho or Eradicator, a local entrepreneur hiding a mysterious, possibly nefarious agenda.
What is 'Superman & Lois' About?
Superman & Lois follows Clark Kent and Lois Lane's lives as they try to balance their tumultuous family life with the demands of superheroism. The series starts when Clark and Lois move back to Clark's hometown, Smallville, to raise their two teenage sons, Jonathan and Jordan. At the same time that they must navigate the ins and outs of daily life in a small town, Clark Kent must confront nefarious supervillains, including Morgan Edge, also known as Eradicator.