'Superman & Lois' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The lead roles in Superman & Lois are played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. Tyler Hoechlin plays Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch plays Lois Lane, a world-famous journalist, and Clark Kent's wife.

Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin play supporting roles as Jonathan and Jordan Kent, Clark and Lois' sons. Emmanuelle Chriqui plays a supporting role as Lana Lang-Cushing, a friend of Clark Kent's who works as a loan officer in the local bank. Erik Valdez plays Kyle Cushing, Lana's abrasive, antagonistic husband who works as the local fire department chief.

Wolé Parks plays a supporting role as John Henry Irons, a.k.a. Steel, an enigmatic visitor from a parallel dimension version of Earth. Adam Rayner plays a supporting role in Season Two as Morgan Edge, also known as Tal-Rho or Eradicator, a local entrepreneur hiding a mysterious, possibly nefarious agenda.