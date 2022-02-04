Currently, Edge and Beth Phoenix are the only couple in the WWE Hall of Fame. There could be others soon, however. Scroll down to reveal 5 couples who could find themselves in the WWE Hall of Fame someday.
Other WWE Couples Who Could Join Edge & Beth Phoenix In The Hall Of Fame
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch
Both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will almost assuredly be in the WWE Hall of Fame someday. It would take a scandal of epic proportions to prevent them from both going in. Becky Lynch is the first-ever woman to win a WrestleMania main event. She is also one of the most popular stars WWE has created in the modern era. There is just no way she doesn't get into the Hall of Fame.
As for Seth Rollins, he's a multi-time world champion and the first person to ever cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase in the WrestleMania main event. He's made his mark in the company and will likely go into the Hall after his career is done.
Brock Lesnar & Sable
Brock Lesnar will absolutely go into the WWE Hall of Fame after his career is over. He is one of the biggest attractions WWE has produced in the modern era. He ended the Undertaker's streak, is a multi-time world champion, and has had one of the most successful wrestling careers ever.
As for his wife Sable, she was a huge star during WWE's Attitude Era. Granted, she has had her disagreements with WWE in the past but now appears to be on good terms with the company. Given the success and star power she brought during her career, Sable could easily be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame someday.
Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella
Brie and Nikki Bella are already in the WWE Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2020. As for Brie's husband Bryan, he left WWE for AEW last year but could still easily be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame when his wrestling career is over. Before WWE will induct him, he'd have to no longer be under an AEW contract, however.
Bryan is a multi-time world champion and was the featured performer and headline match-winner at WrestleMania 30. The way the fans responded to him during that period alone will earn him a spot in the Hall of Fame someday.
The Miz & Maryse
The Miz will definitely go into the WWE Hall of Fame someday, even though many fans may not want to admit that. He's been a consistent WWE performer, a multi-time WWE Champion, and someone who has gained popularity through reality shows and other programs outside of the company.
The real question is if Maryse will one day get inducted into the Hall of Fame. She is a former Divas Champion but doesn't quite have the same credentials as her husband does. She returned to the ring at the Royal Rumble, however, and still has time to accomplish much. A few more big-time matches along with her husband against other wrestling couples might be all it takes to solidify her name in the Hall of Fame as well.
Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
Both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will go into the WWE Hall of Fame someday. It's really more a question of when than if. Stephanie's Hall of Fame induction might not happen until she's retired from the business, as that appears to be the route Vince McMahon is going with his own induction. She might want to wait until she's no longer involved to receive the recognition as well.
As for Triple H, his wrestling career alone is enough to grant him access to the Hall of Fame, let alone what he has accomplished behind the scenes. They might both be a lot older when the time comes, but the time will come for both of them.