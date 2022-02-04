Other WWE Couples Who Could Join Edge & Beth Phoenix In The Hall Of Fame

Both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will almost assuredly be in the WWE Hall of Fame someday. It would take a scandal of epic proportions to prevent them from both going in. Becky Lynch is the first-ever woman to win a WrestleMania main event. She is also one of the most popular stars WWE has created in the modern era. There is just no way she doesn't get into the Hall of Fame.

As for Seth Rollins, he's a multi-time world champion and the first person to ever cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase in the WrestleMania main event. He's made his mark in the company and will likely go into the Hall after his career is done.

The couple has one child together and were married last summer. Scroll down to reveal another WWE couple who will likely be in the Hall of Fame someday.